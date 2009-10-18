Used 2009 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
132 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 61,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,250
- 47,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,988
- 69,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,987
- 48,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,999
- 57,262 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$19,998
- 52,632 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$25,199
- 51,863 miles
$20,950
- 70,061 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
- 32,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,990
- 93,010 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,970
- 36,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
- 58,371 miles
$19,380
- 69,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,790
- 83,234 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000$1,200 Below Market
- 28,842 milesLemon history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,995
- 94,535 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,997
- 87,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$26,998
- 34,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,850
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Read recent reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
HoustonOwner,10/18/2009
I've had my 2009 Boxster for about a month. I love the car but I'm having an issue with hesitation. The dealer's computer doesn't find any problems with the engine, but the car clearly hesitates sometimes. I'm not sure if the problem is with the PDK. It feels more like a problem with fuel injection. It's very annoying. From a dead stop when I press the gas pedal, I want the car to GO, not sputter and cough. What's the deal Porsche?
Related Porsche Boxster info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2018
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2014
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2010
- Used Audi RS 5 2014
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2016
- Used Audi SQ5 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Wichita KS
- Used Porsche Panamera Lancaster PA
- Used Porsche Panamera Salt Lake City UT
- Used Porsche Panamera Spokane WA
- Used Porsche Panamera Fresno CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Jackson MS
- Used Porsche Panamera Aurora CO
- Used Porsche Panamera Miami FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Oakland CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Washington DC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017 Atlanta GA
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016 Manassas VA
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014 Dayton OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee