Used 2011 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this sporty, NONSMOKER 2011 PORSCHE BOXSTER SPYDER (RWD). Driven only 28,842 miles, this convertible produces 320 horsepower (65 more than the base model) and it boasts a smooth, wall-mated powertrain, a luxurious finish, and top performance. It comes neatly equipped with: - A 3.4-LITER DOHC, 24-VALVE SIX-CYLINDER ENGINE - 7-SPEED PDK (PORSCHE DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION) - MANUAL DUAL-PANEL ROOF - PARK ASSIST SYSTEM - ALCANTARA FINISH IN BLACK with DECORATIVE STITCHING - ALCANTARA STORAGE LID BIN with PORSCHE CREST - SOUND PACKAGE PLUS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - ALUMINUM PDK HANDBRAKE LEVER II - POWER RECLINING LEATHER SPORT SEATS with VOLCANO GREY SEATBELTS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this sports car FULLY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER! Please note that in December 2018 Porsche Cars North America reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning the length of time it took to obtain quarter panel parts for a repair. Porsche fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the quarter panel with all accompanying parts to complete the fix. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Porsche agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Porsche Cars North America on file. This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2011 PORSCHE BOXSTER SPYDER! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB2A87BS745701

Stock: 21989

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-20-2020