Used 2011 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. ONLY 6,915 MILES on a perfect Boxster, PDK Transmission, Infotainment PKG with Navigation, Heated & A/C Ventilated Seats, 18" Wheels, Satellite Radio & so much more.......... 2013 Porsche Boxster *White Exterior and Black Interior *ONLY 6,915 Miles *Certified *Like New *This amazing automobile has just gone through Porsche Certification Program. *Original MSRP $60,775.00 *7-Speed Porche Doppelkupplung (PDK) ($3,200): -Double clutch trans w/manual steering wheel controls & gear selector, automatic mode, coasting function *Convenience PKG ($1,170): -Wind deflector - Dual-zone auto climate control -Heated front seats *Front Seat Ventilation ($730) *Infotainment PKG ($3,860): -Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/navigation -AM/FM stereo, CD/DVD player w/MP3, (7) speakers, 185-watts, universal audio interface -USB, 7" color touchscreen -HD navigation -SiriusXM satellite radio, HD Radio *Sport Design PDK Steering Wheel ($490) *Wheel Caps w/Colored Crest ($185) *Standard Features: - 18-inch wheels - Power-operated soft top -Cruise control - Six-way-adjustable seats (power backrest, manual fore/aft and height) - Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel - Air-conditioning - Partial leather upholstery -Bluetooth -A four-speaker sound system with a CD player. *The 2013 Boxster is powered by a 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder (flat-6) that produces 265 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. *Extended Warranty available. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WP0CA2A8XDS114558

Stock: 20755

Certified Pre-Owned: No

