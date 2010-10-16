Used 2011 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,842 milesLemon history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this sporty, NONSMOKER 2011 PORSCHE BOXSTER SPYDER (RWD). Driven only 28,842 miles, this convertible produces 320 horsepower (65 more than the base model) and it boasts a smooth, wall-mated powertrain, a luxurious finish, and top performance. It comes neatly equipped with: - A 3.4-LITER DOHC, 24-VALVE SIX-CYLINDER ENGINE - 7-SPEED PDK (PORSCHE DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION) - MANUAL DUAL-PANEL ROOF - PARK ASSIST SYSTEM - ALCANTARA FINISH IN BLACK with DECORATIVE STITCHING - ALCANTARA STORAGE LID BIN with PORSCHE CREST - SOUND PACKAGE PLUS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - ALUMINUM PDK HANDBRAKE LEVER II - POWER RECLINING LEATHER SPORT SEATS with VOLCANO GREY SEATBELTS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this sports car FULLY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER! Please note that in December 2018 Porsche Cars North America reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning the length of time it took to obtain quarter panel parts for a repair. Porsche fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the quarter panel with all accompanying parts to complete the fix. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Porsche agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Porsche Cars North America on file. This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2011 PORSCHE BOXSTER SPYDER! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A87BS745701
Stock: 21989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 34,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,850
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2011 PORSCHE BOXSTER SPYDER***LOW MILES***CONVERTIBLE***SOUND PLUS PACKAGE***LEATHER***DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL***SPORTS SEAT***BLUETOOTH***AM/FM RADIO****CD***AUX PORT***AM/FM/CD RADIO***ALLOY WHEELS***POWER WINDOWS***POWER LOCKS***POWER MIRRORS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A82BS745654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,973
Cherner Brothers Auto - Kensington / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A80BU710165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,113 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$42,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2011 Porsche Boxster 2dr features a 3.4L Flat 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Center Console - Full with locking storage, Convertible occupant rollover protection, External temperature display, Front fog/driving lights, Heated Windshield Washer Jets - Jets, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Rear-wheel drive Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A80BS745541
Stock: 34931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 47,463 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$24,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A85BS710836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,833 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
Autohaus of Naples - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A80BU710280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,680
Autohaus Lancaster Volkswagen - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
This is an absolutely immaculately kept example of the Porsche Boxster S. Finished in Meteor Grey Metallic over Sand Beige Leather this Boxster S is truly stunning. The previous owner, a Porsche club member, took incredible care and also had a front paint protection film installed to fend off stone chips and road debris. The interior is accented with a Sport Steering wheel and has Navigation as well. We added the Porsche Certified Pre-Owned Warranty after fully servicing this Porsche with: 4 New Tires with balancing and alignment, PDK service, new Battery, Serpentine belt. It also includes the factory floor mats, weathertech mats, and clear side marker lights. Other options are: 19 Carrera S II Wheels, Heated Seats, Sirius XM, Convenience Package, PDK. Contact our Porsche Team today to schedule your test drive! - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, Have all keys, Certified Pre-Owned, This Porsche is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 717-299-2801 or jwade@autohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A82CS730217
Stock: 6893A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 41,551 miles
$35,000
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, STOP AND LOOK AT THIS STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A BOXSTER S BLACK EDITION !! COMES WITH PAINTED TO MATCH HARD TOP TOO ! 6 SPEED !! TRIPLE BLACK, LOW MILES, AND IN NICE SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!Black 2012 Porsche Boxster S Black Edition RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.4L H6 DI DOHC 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Fr 8.5J x 19 & Rr 10J x 19 Boxster Spyder Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, HardTop in Exterior Color, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Standard Leather Seat Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Boxster S Black Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A89CS799146
Stock: USL4922A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 36,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
Casey Volkswagen - Newport News / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A81AU710321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,100 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,991$3,482 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Infotainment Pkg 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Automatic Transmission Luxor Beige; Leather Seat Trim W/Full Leather Interior Bi-Xenon Headlights W/Porsche Dynamic Light System (Pdls) Convenience Pkg Front/Rear Park Assist System W/Distance Sensors Integrated In Rear Bumper Front Seat Ventilation Agate Grey Metallic Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors W/Rain Sensor Leather Seats Sportdesign Pdk Steering Wheel In Leather W/Shift Paddles & Audio/On-Board Computer Controls Light Design Pkg Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A81DK112052
Stock: DK112052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 19,888 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,790$3,202 Below Market
Vaughn Motorgroup - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A81DK112424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,081 milesGreat Deal
$42,990$2,792 Below Market
White Allen Audi - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A8XDS133477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,694$3,045 Below Market
Toyota of Smithfield - Smithfield / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A84DS112630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. ONLY 6,915 MILES on a perfect Boxster, PDK Transmission, Infotainment PKG with Navigation, Heated & A/C Ventilated Seats, 18" Wheels, Satellite Radio & so much more.......... 2013 Porsche Boxster *White Exterior and Black Interior *ONLY 6,915 Miles *Certified *Like New *This amazing automobile has just gone through Porsche Certification Program. *Original MSRP $60,775.00 *7-Speed Porche Doppelkupplung (PDK) ($3,200): -Double clutch trans w/manual steering wheel controls & gear selector, automatic mode, coasting function *Convenience PKG ($1,170): -Wind deflector - Dual-zone auto climate control -Heated front seats *Front Seat Ventilation ($730) *Infotainment PKG ($3,860): -Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/navigation -AM/FM stereo, CD/DVD player w/MP3, (7) speakers, 185-watts, universal audio interface -USB, 7" color touchscreen -HD navigation -SiriusXM satellite radio, HD Radio *Sport Design PDK Steering Wheel ($490) *Wheel Caps w/Colored Crest ($185) *Standard Features: - 18-inch wheels - Power-operated soft top -Cruise control - Six-way-adjustable seats (power backrest, manual fore/aft and height) - Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel - Air-conditioning - Partial leather upholstery -Bluetooth -A four-speaker sound system with a CD player. *The 2013 Boxster is powered by a 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder (flat-6) that produces 265 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. *Extended Warranty available. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A8XDS114558
Stock: 20755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,880 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$34,995$612 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine with a manual transmission * * GREAT DEAL AT $34,995 * * EDMUNDS GIVES A TOP A RATING * * Check out this 2013 Porsche Boxster Base * * 2013 ** Porsche * * Boxster * This 2013 Porsche Boxster Base might just be the roadster you've been looking for. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine with a manual transmission. Maximize your performance with the rear spoiler. Call and schedule your test drive today! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A89DS114437
Stock: F0193G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,000$498 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
Local Trade-In Clean carfax, and freshly serviced. Equipped as follows: Premium Package, 14-Way Electric Sport Seats w/Memory Package, 2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Lighting Sys w/Dynamic Light Sys (PDLS), Memory Function, Navigation System, ParkAssist Rear, Radio: CDR Audio Sys w/7" QVGA Touchscreen Display, SAT Radio Receiver XM, Seat Heating, Wind Deflector Mounted on Roll-Over Bar. Available service contracts with flexible options. Competitive Financing with flexible terms available through a wide portfolio of lenders for all credit tiers! Can't make the trip from out of state? Ask about our front door delivery program (some restrictions may apply).CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Platinum Silver Metallic 2013 Porsche Boxster
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87DS113139
Stock: 20851A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 49,393 miles
$35,988
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2013 Porsche Boxster 2dr Roadster. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont is located at 5760 Cushing Parkway, in beautiful Fremont, California. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A86DS114587
Stock: 79600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 39,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$40,981$1,102 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**POWER SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE**PREMIUM PACKAGE**NAVIGATION**DUAL POWER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**TILT & TELESCOPING WHEEL**KEYLESS ENTRY**PREMIUM SOUND**SCOTTSDALE TRADE**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2013 Porsche Boxster S RWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.4L H6 DI DOHC 24V ULEV II 315hp, 14-Way Electric Sport Seats w/Memory Package, 2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Lighting Sys w/Dynamic Light Sys (PDLS), CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Function, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Remote keyless entry, Seat Heating, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Wind Deflector Mounted on Roll-Over Bar. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A82DS132078
Stock: KP6051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster
- 5(100%)
Related Porsche Boxster info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera San Antonio TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Pittsburgh PA
- Used Porsche Panamera Bloomington IL
- Used Porsche Panamera Decatur GA
- Used Porsche Panamera Saint Paul MN
- Used Porsche Panamera Plano TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Gilbert AZ
- Used Porsche Panamera Richmond VA
- Used Porsche Panamera Irvine CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Akron OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Panamera 2018 Athens GA
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2011 Frederick MD
- Used Porsche Panamera 2013 Miami FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento