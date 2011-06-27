  1. Home
2007 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class handling and braking, pinpoint steering, usable cargo compartment, fast power-top operation.
  • Expensive entry-level Porsche, overly complex audio dash controls, moderate top-up noise at higher speeds, lackluster low-end torque in 2.7-liter engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With balanced midengine power and classic styling -- not to mention sublime ride and handling and relative everyday practicality -- the sleek and nimble 2007 Porsche Boxster is viewed by many as a sports car distilled to its purest essence.

Vehicle overview

Like the proverbial younger sibling following a well-accomplished, all-star bigger brother through school, a new two-seat Porsche Boxster burst onto the scene in 1997 following in the footsteps of one of the most dominating, competition-based rear-engined sports cars of the last three decades. Ushering in an era of the more affordable Porsche convertible, the Boxster featured a finely balanced midengine/rear-drive layout and the performance of a proven, responsive flat-6 engine. Performing admirably, the Boxster quickly became part of the legend and one of the best-selling cars in the luxury roadster class.

The second-generation Boxster roadster debuted two years ago, significantly improved mostly inside and underneath to remain competitive. And that it has, for although there are several big-name competitors with equivalent cache, many new owners find that one drive in a Boxster is all it takes to seal the deal. The latest 2007 model is the most powerful ever, with 295 horsepower now available in the 3.4-liter Boxster S and 245 horses in the standard 2.7-liter Boxster. There's a revised automatic transmission this year as well; Porsche says it allows for more customized and aggressive shift patterns when paired with the optional Sport Chrono package.

Inside, the 2007 Porsche Boxster projects the aura of a premium sports car -- and with two ample cargo holds front and rear, it's a fairly practical daily driver, too. Though its competitive breeding can manifest an edgy nature that's sometimes a bit much around town or during commutes, we find the Porsche Boxster convertible to be the quintessential top-down, high-speed weekend getaway device for two and all the stuff they can pack -- and a solid choice atop the more affordable end of the serious luxury sports roadster spectrum.

The classically styled Porsche Boxster also remains a serious, purpose-built midengine roadster designed to travel hard and fast -- sometimes demanding a driver's undivided attention but rewarding the skilled pilot with razor-sharp real-time feedback and unmatched thrills and satisfaction behind the wheel. If that's what you're after and you can swing the luxury-oriented bottom line, you couldn't convince us of a more compelling choice.

2007 Porsche Boxster models

The 2007 Porsche Boxster sports car comes as either the basic Boxster or the massaged, pricier Boxster S. They are visually similar except for the additional center front grille opening, red brake calipers and dual exhaust outlets on the S. Standard equipment on both models includes leather trim, seven-speaker CD audio, 17-inch wheels (18s for the S) and a fast-operating power top -- it's fully down in about 12 seconds.

From there, the price heads north rather quickly, with optional premiums including but certainly not limited to: full leather/power/heated seats, automatic climate control, Bose digital audio, a navigation system, bi-xenon HID headlights, park assist and a removable aluminum hardtop. The more hardcore should also consider upgrades like Formula One-style ceramic brakes, a separate active suspension system option with lower ride height, and new-for-'07 19-inch alloy wheels.

2007 Highlights

The engine of the 2007 Porsche Boxster S grows from 3.2 to 3.4 liters of displacement and now boasts 295 horsepower. The base 2.7-liter engine gains five horses and is now rated at 245 hp. For auto-shifters, the optional Tiptronic S automatic transmission has been massaged with new hydraulics and electronics to optimize responsiveness. Other minor changes include a standard tire-pressure monitoring system and a re-contoured cargo compartment.

Performance & mpg

Both 2007 Porsche Boxster models are powered by new, more potent six-cylinder "boxer" engines. The result is 295 hp and 251 pound-feet of torque in the 3.4-liter higher-performance Boxster S, and 245 hp and 201 lb-ft of torque in the 2.7-liter standard Boxster. The regular Boxster comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission. A six-speed is optional and comes standard on the Boxster S. Either Boxster can be fitted with Porsche's five-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission with manual shift control. With either transmission, EPA fuel economy estimates are reasonable for a car with such stellar performance potential.

Safety

Standard Porsche Boxster safety features include antilock disc brakes, tire-pressure monitoring, Porsche Stability Management (PSM) stability/traction control, dual thorax/head side-impact airbags and rollover safety bars.

Driving

Our editors find the midengine Porsche Boxster to be a wonderfully athletic machine with extraordinary chassis balance -- when tossed around, it manages to feel glued to the road and light on its feet at the same time. Body roll and mid-corner bumps are never an issue, while its variable-ratio steering seems to be hard wired into the driver's thought processes. In a Boxster, running out of car is rarely part of the equation -- what is, is its perfect balance, tight chassis and incredible interaction with the driver's skill level. Its steering feels alive, its throttle response tight and lively, and its brakes are among the best we've ever tested. Some may find the Boxster's around-town ride too stiff, but it's never really harsh and is truly a small price to pay for this two-seater's rapid, undiluted reflexes.

Interior

Like the exterior, the cockpit of the 2007 Porsche Boxster carries over unchanged, which is fine by us -- it's first-rate, with premium materials, proper sports car seating and leather everywhere, plus an oversized and center-mounted tach right where it belongs.

Seat comfort is also extraordinary for both occupants, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel feels a bit large at first -- until you quickly realize it's perfectly sized after all. Wind control with the top down is excellent, but we found top-up wind noise above 70 mph can sometimes be enough to challenge both conversation and the Boxster's sound system. On the upside, this is still one of the most practical two-seaters you'll find, with two sizable trunks up front and out back.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Porsche Boxster.

5(68%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 Boxster
Texas Porsche Guy,10/11/2006
I use to own an older '86 911 and always looked at the Boxster as a toy car and was not impressed. I recently went looking to buy a fun ragtop and was planning to spend $40,000 - $50,000 to buy a used 911 Cab, SL500, SLK, or a new Vette (go figure, I liked the look). I reviewed them and threw out the SL500 for being too expensive (I wanted an '03 or newer). I did not like how the SLK350 drive felt. A 911 Cab for $50,000 meant a '91 - '92 model, so for fun I drove a new Boxster. It was faster than my 911 and it drove much better. The Vette was nice but just wasn't my style and I can't explain that. The Boxster drives great and the Bose stereo is a must. If you love driving and listening to music then this is the best vehicle there is for the money.
The perfect roadster.
bb,08/13/2009
It is nearly impossible to stop smiling when driving this engaging car. The precise, responsive handling and cornering ability are superb. The 245 hp base engine provides plenty of power and torque when kept in the right RPM bands. It excels on twisty side roads, but is a fairly comfortable highway cruiser. Front and rear trunks provide surprising capacity. No problems whatsoever after 2-1/2 years of varied driving. I never want to drive anything else.
It's not what I wanted but ... I can't help liking it!
tomfla,04/14/2011
I really wanted an Elise, but ... I bought the Silver Bullet with 43K miles on her. I have had the base model 2007 Boxster for 3 months/ 7000 miles. I have had no mechanical issues with the car. I did have to replace the front brakes and rear main seal but that is to be expected in a used Boxster of this age. The black leather interior is quite nice, there are no cracks even at 50K miles. Interior comfort features are somewhat as space is at a premium. Build quality, fit and finish are better than I expected.
Great Experience
Nick Bolton,01/21/2007
I bought my standard Boxster in Nov. '06 and have been able to use it more than I'd expected with this mild winter. It has been a great all around experience so far, from the dealership to Porsche follow ups after sale. The car itself is fantastic to drive. It is not as powerful as my Audi S4 or the Corvette, but I have had a much more thrilling driving experience. The 245 HP is plenty powerful enough and the handling is first class. The engine note is great, the cars a real head turner and the fit and finish are everything you'd expect in a Porsche. The other, less obvious plus for me, is the cargo space. I can get a golf bag in the rear trunk and two airline overhead compartment sized cases in the front trunk.
See all 22 reviews of the 2007 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
295 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2007 Porsche Boxster features & specs
More about the 2007 Porsche Boxster
More About This Model

This one falls under the heading of painfully obvious. No clairvoyance necessary. Even Fox sportscaster Joe Buck, who once said, "Wood bats continue to be made of wood," knew Porsche would plop the 3.4-liter six from the Cayman S into the Boxster S. The only question was, "When?"

The answer is now. Right now. As in the 2007 Porsche Boxster S, which is arriving at your local Porsche store just in time for football season.

More motor good
Here's the deal. Porsche has tossed the 3.2-liter engine that previously powered the Boxster S into the trash can. Sort of. This new 24-valve 3.4-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder is based on that engine, but it wears the same cylinder heads and uses the same VarioCam Plus variable valve timing and lift system as the 325-hp 3.6-liter flat-six in the Porsche 911 Carrera.

Power ratings are 295 hp at 6250 rpm and 251 pound-feet of torque at 4400 rpm — the same numbers listed for the Cayman S, which shares its chassis with the drop-top Boxster. That's an increase of 15 hp and 15 pound-feet of torque over the 2006 Boxster S. Base price is also up, but just $800 to $55,500 — a Cayman S starts at $59,695.

Also borrowed from the Cayman S is the roadster's standard six-speed manual gearbox. This gearbox uses shorter 1st- and 2nd-gear ratios than the six-speed previously fitted in the Boxster S. The yellow example we threw around the twisting turning roads south of Knoxville, Tennessee, was equipped with the manual, as God intended, but a five-speed automatic Porsche calls "Tiptronic S" is optional. All Boxsters remain rear-wheel drive.

The last Cayman S we tested zoomed from zero to 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds and covered the standing quarter-mile in 13.2 seconds at 105 mph. The previous 280-hp Boxster S, could not keep pace, but now the Boxster S should be clicking off very similar acceleration times. In fact, Porsche says the '07 Boxster S will hit 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, which makes it much quicker than the last 911 Carrera Cabriolet Tiptronic we sampled. Top speed, says Porsche, is up 2 mph to a nice, round 169 mph.

FYI, power is also going up in the non-S Boxster, just not as radically. Its 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder is shared with the non-S Cayman, and Porsche says it's an all-new engine, not just a modification of the 2.7 that powered the 2006 Boxster. The VarioCam Plus intake valve timing and lift system is part of the package, as are the dual-chamber intake system and a higher 11.3:1 compression ratio. Horsepower is up to 245 at 6500 rpm and torque now peaks at 201 lb-ft at 4600, which is 5 hp and 2 lb-ft over last year's Boxster.

Boxsters come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, but the Tiptronic S and the six-speed are optional.

Engine for the ages
When we road-tested the Cayman S, we said this about its 3.4-liter six, "An engine for the ages, the flat-six storms toward its 7300-rpm redline as quickly as the rev counter can count, growling more like a living beast than a man-made machine." Stuffed into the open-top Boxster, the double-overhead-cam engine is no less sweet.

Peak torque sticks around until 6000 rpm, so the big six has plenty of midrange. Big-block junkies might complain about a light bottom end, but they've spent too much time under the hoods of their Novas. The transmission's shorter 1st and 2nd gears make it way easy to get the engine up to its happy zone and keep it there, even on the tightest mountain roads.

On the highway, passing that slowpoke in the 2006 Boxster can be accomplished quickly and easily without even a single downshift. In 6th gear at 80 mph, the 3.4-liter is humming along at just below 4000 rpm, ready to strike.

Unchanged underpinnings
All the suspension hardware and geometry remains the same, which means the hardtopped Cayman S continues to use firmer rear springs, stiffer dampers and a slightly smaller rear sway bar than its topless sister. If you need to feel every ripple in the road, you can opt up to the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) which stiffens the suspension with the push of a button.

Whatever, the midengine Boxster S is a wonderfully athletic machine with extraordinary chassis balance. When tossed around, it manages to feel glued to the road and light on its feet at the same time. Body roll and midcorner bumps are never an issue, while its variable-ratio steering seems to be hardwired into the driver's synapses. Push too hard and mild understeer keeps you from finding the ditch tailpipe first.

In our slalom test, the last Cayman S we tested carved its way through the cones at an incredible 72.2 mph, which is one of the fastest slalom speeds we've ever recorded. Its 0.98g performance around the skid pad is equally impressive. The 2965-pound Boxster S shouldn't be far behind in either test. Meanwhile, it supplies a remarkably compliant ride despite its 19-inch low-profile Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

Brakes are the same big ventilated discs and four-piston calipers that stopped the last Boxster S we tested from 60 mph in just 105 feet. They're arguably the best brakes in the world, with exceptional pedal feel and tremendous resistance to fade. We couldn't cook them, even in full attack mode on the Tail of the Dragon — an appropriately named 318-turn, 11-mile stretch of highway 129 that cuts through The Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

More new
Aside from the additional power, all 2007 Boxster models are also equipped with Porsche's Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which continuously monitors the air pressure in each tire. It's standard, while the 19-inch, forged-alloy, two-tone wheels that were developed for the new 911 Turbo are now on the option sheets of both Boxster models.

Service access has also been improved, as the coolant and engine-oil filler caps are now located behind an easily accessible flap, so that better use can be made of the rear trunk.

Entry-level?
Our yellow Boxster S was no stripper. Expensive options it wore included heated seats, 19-inch wheels, PASM, the color-matched console and roll bar (referring to the car in the video), a Bose sound system and the Chrono Package, which adds a stopwatch to the top of the dash. We estimate its as-tested price to be up around $65,000, which is by no means in line with the Boxster's "entry-level Porsche" label, but is certainly justified by the amount of car you get to drive home.

Speaking of strippers, it would have taken the Pussycat Dolls to improve our day spent flogging the roadster — the Tail of the Dragon lived up to the hype and the Boxster S has solidified its place among the best sports cars in the world. Of course the Dolls didn't show up, so we dined in the hotel ptomaine bar and hit the hay, alone.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

