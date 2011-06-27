Estimated values
2014 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,193
|$28,879
|$32,443
|Clean
|$24,133
|$27,681
|$31,024
|Average
|$22,011
|$25,284
|$28,187
|Rough
|$19,890
|$22,887
|$25,350
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,042
|$35,584
|$39,974
|Clean
|$29,736
|$34,108
|$38,226
|Average
|$27,122
|$31,154
|$34,731
|Rough
|$24,508
|$28,201
|$31,235
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Boxster GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,054
|$42,828
|$46,601
|Clean
|$37,410
|$41,051
|$44,564
|Average
|$34,122
|$37,496
|$40,488
|Rough
|$30,834
|$33,941
|$36,413