Used 2015 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

This will be my fourth year of driving this car, and it still brings a smile of satisfaction every time I drive it. I have never felt safer or better equipped in any car. This is a sports car that will do 189 mph and under 3.9 seconds 0 - 60, according to Porsche (who are known to underestimate performance numbers), yet can be driven every day with no problem. Everywhere you go someone walks up to ask about it or relate a story. I have been racing, driving sports cars and muscle cars since the seventies and watched the evolution and "dumbing up" of so called drivers cars. This car is magnificent in driver feeling and participation. The engineering has floored me. Brakes, acceleration, effortless shifting and switching between sports modes makes this car a dream. Maintenance is expensive, but nothing out of the ordinary just tires, brakes and fluids. However this IS first and foremost a GT SPORTS car, there are no compromises. The ride is stiff, luggage and passenger space is negligible but what a wonderful experience every time you put this car on. Porsche has always built the 911 as a true drivers car and whether tracking or daily driver, you can't get better.

Curt Huffman, Happy 911-4S man , 10/07/2019 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

My new 911-4S could have been driven off the lot in 2015 at $122K plus sales tax, right around $130K. I bought it, brand new, left over dealer stock, in 2018 for $90K. It has everything one needs for a 911; did not have the pricey mark up stuff, sports chorno pkg or any of that...it's a fairly comfortable car, but the performance quickly makes me forget any of the discomfort associated with true sports car driving. The car is iconic; we all know that....but iconic in the way that the design of the car has subtle changes over decades...a 60s 911 is as easily recognizable as is a 2015 911. The performance is usable on US roadways; the top speed is not, but the acceleration is there to jet you through any mess or away from a bad time as well. The motor music is pleasing; the exhaust tune is still perfect even without the enhanced exhaust one can push a button and get....this car is wide body...pure classic....as all the new 2019 911s are wide body now....used to be just the turbo flagship and the 911-4...it's a fun car to drive; even to wal mart; it is a head turner; it makes people wish and dream as you drive buy them...it made me work very hard for decades in order to afford a new one...it is a chic magnet as much as if a woman is driving it, Fabio and his friends would be all over it (or nearly any regular good guy)...This car makes me feel young; enthuses me to drive it; i love parking it and knowing people think I am way much more than I am; and then when they get to meet me and know, I am just a regular guy with an exceptional iconic 911, they know I must be a fairly prudent and pragmatic man as well. For sure, this car is a lady killer...but even more so, it makes others wish and dream....and lust for it (as I know I did ever since I was 13 years old in the summer of 69). Enjoy this car; at any speed it is wonderful to drive; it is solid as all German engineered cars are...it is a prestige vehicle so get used to gawking onlookers and being treated differently everywhere you go....I so love being a non-smug Porsche 911 owner. The Porsche gets me into circles I normally avoid, and my personality wins me over with people I never thought would be friends...the car says something about the person...and it gives the person, the opportunity to say something about himself as well....I dont feel that I am materialistic, but to own this true dream car, is a feeling in and of itself. Pride, happiness, and love poor out of this car right into your soul....it makes a person better....to own and drive such a 911...We are not snobs, we owners of this spirited machine, we are merely the keepers of the keys for a short period of time while we are on this orb.....if you can afford it, and even if you cant, life is to short NOT to drive and own a Porsche 911....and yes, they do have cup holders!