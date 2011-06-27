Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,726
|$72,970
|$76,691
|Clean
|$67,212
|$70,377
|$73,822
|Average
|$62,183
|$65,192
|$68,084
|Rough
|$57,154
|$60,006
|$62,346
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,865
|$74,400
|$83,238
|Clean
|$63,490
|$71,757
|$80,124
|Average
|$58,739
|$66,469
|$73,897
|Rough
|$53,989
|$61,182
|$67,669
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$93,395
|$105,588
|$118,206
|Clean
|$90,028
|$101,836
|$113,785
|Average
|$83,292
|$94,332
|$104,941
|Rough
|$76,556
|$86,828
|$96,097
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,884
|$57,478
|$64,306
|Clean
|$49,049
|$55,436
|$61,900
|Average
|$45,379
|$51,351
|$57,089
|Rough
|$41,709
|$47,266
|$52,278
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,030
|$84,765
|$89,052
|Clean
|$78,108
|$81,753
|$85,721
|Average
|$72,264
|$75,729
|$79,058
|Rough
|$66,420
|$69,705
|$72,396
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,730
|$53,916
|$60,320
|Clean
|$46,009
|$52,000
|$58,063
|Average
|$42,566
|$48,168
|$53,551
|Rough
|$39,124
|$44,337
|$49,038
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,724
|$61,816
|$69,158
|Clean
|$52,751
|$59,619
|$66,571
|Average
|$48,804
|$55,226
|$61,397
|Rough
|$44,857
|$50,833
|$56,223
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,219
|$60,115
|$67,257
|Clean
|$51,300
|$57,979
|$64,741
|Average
|$47,462
|$53,707
|$59,709
|Rough
|$43,624
|$49,435
|$54,677
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,783
|$79,296
|$83,325
|Clean
|$73,050
|$76,479
|$80,208
|Average
|$67,585
|$70,843
|$73,974
|Rough
|$62,119
|$65,208
|$67,740
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,034
|$91,537
|$102,408
|Clean
|$78,112
|$88,284
|$98,577
|Average
|$72,268
|$81,779
|$90,915
|Rough
|$66,424
|$75,274
|$83,254
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$87,329
|$98,646
|$110,364
|Clean
|$84,180
|$95,141
|$106,235
|Average
|$77,881
|$88,131
|$97,978
|Rough
|$71,583
|$81,120
|$89,721
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,541
|$73,597
|$77,140
|Clean
|$67,997
|$70,982
|$74,255
|Average
|$62,910
|$65,752
|$68,483
|Rough
|$57,822
|$60,522
|$62,712
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,085
|$69,001
|$77,198
|Clean
|$58,882
|$66,549
|$74,310
|Average
|$54,477
|$61,645
|$68,534
|Rough
|$50,071
|$56,742
|$62,759
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,781
|$65,268
|$73,022
|Clean
|$55,697
|$62,949
|$70,290
|Average
|$51,530
|$58,311
|$64,827
|Rough
|$47,363
|$53,672
|$59,364
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,289
|$53,416
|$59,761
|Clean
|$45,583
|$51,518
|$57,526
|Average
|$42,173
|$47,722
|$53,055
|Rough
|$38,762
|$43,926
|$48,584
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,184
|$63,464
|$71,003
|Clean
|$54,158
|$61,209
|$68,347
|Average
|$50,106
|$56,699
|$63,035
|Rough
|$46,054
|$52,189
|$57,723
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,185
|$71,374
|$79,852
|Clean
|$60,907
|$68,838
|$76,865
|Average
|$56,350
|$63,765
|$70,891
|Rough
|$51,793
|$58,693
|$64,917
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,654
|$66,312
|$74,236
|Clean
|$56,539
|$63,955
|$71,459
|Average
|$52,309
|$59,243
|$65,905
|Rough
|$48,079
|$54,530
|$60,351
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,783
|$73,241
|$81,993
|Clean
|$62,447
|$70,638
|$78,926
|Average
|$57,774
|$65,433
|$72,791
|Rough
|$53,102
|$60,228
|$66,657
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$95,900
|$108,407
|$121,351
|Clean
|$92,442
|$104,555
|$116,812
|Average
|$85,525
|$96,851
|$107,733
|Rough
|$78,609
|$89,147
|$98,654