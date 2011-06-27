  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,726$72,970$76,691
Clean$67,212$70,377$73,822
Average$62,183$65,192$68,084
Rough$57,154$60,006$62,346
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,865$74,400$83,238
Clean$63,490$71,757$80,124
Average$58,739$66,469$73,897
Rough$53,989$61,182$67,669
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$93,395$105,588$118,206
Clean$90,028$101,836$113,785
Average$83,292$94,332$104,941
Rough$76,556$86,828$96,097
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,884$57,478$64,306
Clean$49,049$55,436$61,900
Average$45,379$51,351$57,089
Rough$41,709$47,266$52,278
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$81,030$84,765$89,052
Clean$78,108$81,753$85,721
Average$72,264$75,729$79,058
Rough$66,420$69,705$72,396
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,730$53,916$60,320
Clean$46,009$52,000$58,063
Average$42,566$48,168$53,551
Rough$39,124$44,337$49,038
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,724$61,816$69,158
Clean$52,751$59,619$66,571
Average$48,804$55,226$61,397
Rough$44,857$50,833$56,223
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,219$60,115$67,257
Clean$51,300$57,979$64,741
Average$47,462$53,707$59,709
Rough$43,624$49,435$54,677
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,783$79,296$83,325
Clean$73,050$76,479$80,208
Average$67,585$70,843$73,974
Rough$62,119$65,208$67,740
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$81,034$91,537$102,408
Clean$78,112$88,284$98,577
Average$72,268$81,779$90,915
Rough$66,424$75,274$83,254
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$87,329$98,646$110,364
Clean$84,180$95,141$106,235
Average$77,881$88,131$97,978
Rough$71,583$81,120$89,721
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$70,541$73,597$77,140
Clean$67,997$70,982$74,255
Average$62,910$65,752$68,483
Rough$57,822$60,522$62,712
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,085$69,001$77,198
Clean$58,882$66,549$74,310
Average$54,477$61,645$68,534
Rough$50,071$56,742$62,759
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,781$65,268$73,022
Clean$55,697$62,949$70,290
Average$51,530$58,311$64,827
Rough$47,363$53,672$59,364
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,289$53,416$59,761
Clean$45,583$51,518$57,526
Average$42,173$47,722$53,055
Rough$38,762$43,926$48,584
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,184$63,464$71,003
Clean$54,158$61,209$68,347
Average$50,106$56,699$63,035
Rough$46,054$52,189$57,723
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,185$71,374$79,852
Clean$60,907$68,838$76,865
Average$56,350$63,765$70,891
Rough$51,793$58,693$64,917
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,654$66,312$74,236
Clean$56,539$63,955$71,459
Average$52,309$59,243$65,905
Rough$48,079$54,530$60,351
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,783$73,241$81,993
Clean$62,447$70,638$78,926
Average$57,774$65,433$72,791
Rough$53,102$60,228$66,657
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$95,900$108,407$121,351
Clean$92,442$104,555$116,812
Average$85,525$96,851$107,733
Rough$78,609$89,147$98,654
Sell my 2015 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $46,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $52,000 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $46,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $52,000 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $46,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $52,000 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Porsche 911 ranges from $39,124 to $60,320, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.