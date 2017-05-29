Used 2015 BMW i8 for Sale Near Me
- 32,465 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$61,991
- 28,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$61,995$850 Below Market
- 15,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$68,900
- 25,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,977$1,643 Below Market
- 51,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$64,999
- 26,990 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$67,991
- 33,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$61,977$5,544 Below Market
- 14,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$73,995$2,714 Below Market
- 25,239 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$60,999
- 24,060 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$66,800
- 17,162 miles
$69,991
- 17,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,967$850 Below Market
- used
2014 BMW i81,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,955
- used
2014 BMW i819,072 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$75,877
- 38,653 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$63,890$3,510 Below Market
- 21,705 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$72,990
- 23,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,999
- 28,180 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$76,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW i8
Read recent reviews for the BMW i8
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
Frank O'Donnell,05/29/2017
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Being that there is only one other consumer review of the 2015 i8, that must mean all the other owners are trying to keep their purchase a secret or are too busy out driving their cars. Mileage: 24,7000. I own a 1991 Acura NSX and thought that I would keep it for the rest of my life. However, along comes 2017 and the price of the 2014 and 2015 BMW i8 models drops under 100k. I needed a new daily driver to replace my 2008 Audi TT and not finding anything better, I got the idea to "just look and see" if there was a car that combined the driving excitement of both my cars. I test drove a 2011 Audi R8 (no storage space) and went to test drive the BMW Z-4. While there, the BMW dealership had just got in a used, 2015 i8. Beautiful exterior styling, a back seat for storage space and a luscious interior. Got behind the wheel, started driving and knew it was something very special before I even drove off the lot. Great handling, smooth ride (for 20" tires), cutting-edge technology, hybrid electric/gas technology for improved gas mileage and yes; gull-wing doors. Off the chart coolness. This car checks ALL the boxes. People that know cars, know why the original NSX is so special: lightness, smooth power, sharp steering response, visibility, reliability and everyday usability. The BMW is this generation's new NSX. UPDATE: I have now owned the car for 12 months. I had two re-occurring problems. First, I could not always get the fuel door to open when I needed to fill up with gasoline; and second, my air conditioner would not cycle on completely after the car had been driven, parked and then restarted. Being that the car has only been in production for three years and there are so few of them around, not much has been published about mechanical problems by other owners on the various blogs. After five trips to the dealer service department, it turned out that I had two separate problems with the release of the fuel filler door. The fuel pressure sensor was defective and replaced on visit #3. On visit #5, a very attentive mechanic at BMW Pleasant Grove (Utah) did testing and concluded that a second sensor, located inside the fuel pump was also faulty. He replaced the fuel pump and that problem was finally resolved. A/C now seems to work fine. The A/C system controls are very complicated as is the programming system for the radio presets.
