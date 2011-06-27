  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2007 Porsche 911
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 911
5(86%)4(12%)3(0%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.8
43 reviews
Write a review
See all 911s for sale
List Price Estimate
$24,027 - $41,953
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It doesn't get any better!

ex BMW driver, 09/01/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

What a phenomenal automobile! This car has met and surpassed my highest expectations, it does everything exceptionally well. Its nice low end torque makes everyday driving a pleasure but get the revs up and you better hold on, this car will fly. I have never experienced a nicer shifting manual gearbox or better brakes. The steering input is almost telepathic, the fit and finish is top notch, the ride comfortable, the seats supportive, and all controls fall readily to hand. It doesnt get any better. Porsche's list of options offers something for everyone (but they are pricey) and you can order a one of a kind car right from the factory, lots of fun.

Report Abuse

Fantastic

Joe B., 09/26/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car is too much fun. My only complaint is that it has overly complex radio settings. It has great styling and performance.

Report Abuse

Look at that S car go!

mcspeed, 03/13/2015
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Mine is a metallic black '07 Carerra S Coupe manual I've driven for 15 months. No real complaints. Fast and very good handling. Drive this car on smooth but curvy roads too get the best of it. Tire noise is a problem on straight concrete, but you don't notice on blacktop. Rear grip is excellent. Acceleration is strong-pulls hard up to 6500 revs. Just the right amount of under steer for an amateur. Way quicker than my previous, a '96 Carerra 2 normal coupe.

Report Abuse

Pure Adrenaline

Stefano Vranca, 01/13/2007
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I just got the new Carrera S to replace my 2006 BMW M5. Both cars are phenomenal machines that give you a distinct and completely different driving experience. My 911 is a manual and I cannot tell you how glad I am to drive a stick again. This car is absolutely phenomenal, a stunner, I absolutely recommend it.

Report Abuse

They get better every year...

Ross, 10/31/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is much improved over prior years. It is just so well screwed together, plus the performance is outstanding. It has more torque and more HP. I love the new front end, as I always hated to 996 "fried egg" headlamps. I decided not to spring for the "S" version, as the additional $10,000 was tough sell with the wife. This is my fifth Porsche and it finally feels like the price is justified. I splurged for the Carrera 19" wheels - the added grip is noticeable and they are worth every penny. The Litronic headlamps are great too. The new 6-speed is slightly notchy, but this could be due to newness of vehicle.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 911s for sale

Related Used 2007 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles