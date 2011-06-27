Used 2007 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

It doesn't get any better! ex BMW driver , 09/01/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful What a phenomenal automobile! This car has met and surpassed my highest expectations, it does everything exceptionally well. Its nice low end torque makes everyday driving a pleasure but get the revs up and you better hold on, this car will fly. I have never experienced a nicer shifting manual gearbox or better brakes. The steering input is almost telepathic, the fit and finish is top notch, the ride comfortable, the seats supportive, and all controls fall readily to hand. It doesnt get any better. Porsche's list of options offers something for everyone (but they are pricey) and you can order a one of a kind car right from the factory, lots of fun. Report Abuse

Fantastic Joe B. , 09/26/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is too much fun. My only complaint is that it has overly complex radio settings. It has great styling and performance. Report Abuse

Look at that S car go! mcspeed , 03/13/2015 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Mine is a metallic black '07 Carerra S Coupe manual I've driven for 15 months. No real complaints. Fast and very good handling. Drive this car on smooth but curvy roads too get the best of it. Tire noise is a problem on straight concrete, but you don't notice on blacktop. Rear grip is excellent. Acceleration is strong-pulls hard up to 6500 revs. Just the right amount of under steer for an amateur. Way quicker than my previous, a '96 Carerra 2 normal coupe. Report Abuse

Pure Adrenaline Stefano Vranca , 01/13/2007 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I just got the new Carrera S to replace my 2006 BMW M5. Both cars are phenomenal machines that give you a distinct and completely different driving experience. My 911 is a manual and I cannot tell you how glad I am to drive a stick again. This car is absolutely phenomenal, a stunner, I absolutely recommend it. Report Abuse