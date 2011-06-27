  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Sentra
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Sentra
5(65%)4(25%)3(3%)2(2%)1(5%)
4.4
77 reviews
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale
List Price Range
$4,998 - $9,991
Used Sentra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...16

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Avoid the Snetra

bcramer003, 01/08/2012
27 of 29 people found this review helpful

Poor acceleration and lots of road noise at highway speed. Poor material used in interior. I have had three warrenty issues and had to pay to replace brakes and rotors at 20k miles. The car has also had to be alligned twice in the first year of ownership.

Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

20K Mile Review - Sentra SR

malachy, 05/18/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is an interesting car. There are times I am underwhelmed with it, other times I am really glad I decided to go with it. The size, comfort, and ride of the car are some of it's best attributes. I bought the car because of the front seat. The looks of the car appear to be polarizing. I like the looks compared to other cars in this class. As a guy though, all I see are girls driving it around. The performance is pretty average. The CVT is still an enigma to me, although I am fairly happy with it. The engine drone and tapping (when below 56 degrees) I can do with out. I feel the gas mileage is great (34 - 75% highway). I have gotten 38 on trips before.

Report Abuse

A great, practical car

star2007, 09/10/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had my 2010 Nissan Sentra for about two years now and I love it! I previously owned a used 1995 Nissan Maxima, which had 200,000 miles and served me well, but I was ready for something new. This is a very practical car -- good gas mileage, big trunk (good for golf clubs), and nice features (auxiliary input for Ipod). The feel of a CVT took some getting used to but now I really like it. The car has more power than other compact cars I've driven that are rather gutless. I've had no major issues in the past two years -- just needed a replacement of one sun visor while still under warranty.

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Sentra
BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.comCPO.NissanUSA.com

Love my 2010 Sentra!!

Mel, 08/08/2015
2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

I got this car brand new and haven't had any problems with it. I currently have 133k miles on it and am now having to put minor money into it for routine age/mileage repairs. I've almost driven the wheels off of it and it is still a reliable work horse. I'd buy another one of I could! Great car!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Clicking noise

richbern1, 11/28/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

The car is great. When I drive the car cold, as I accelerate to 20 mph I get a clicking noise from the area of the front right axle or wheel. It goes away after 20 mph. I was told at the dealership that this is normal. It is a computer self check for the fuel system. Is this true or not? I only have 1000 miles on odometer.

Report Abuse
12345...16
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale

Related Used 2010 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles