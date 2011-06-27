Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,866
|$4,028
|$4,796
|Clean
|$2,648
|$3,731
|$4,439
|Average
|$2,213
|$3,136
|$3,726
|Rough
|$1,778
|$2,541
|$3,012
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,649
|$3,785
|$4,535
|Clean
|$2,448
|$3,506
|$4,198
|Average
|$2,045
|$2,947
|$3,523
|Rough
|$1,643
|$2,388
|$2,848
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,698
|$3,773
|$4,486
|Clean
|$2,493
|$3,494
|$4,152
|Average
|$2,083
|$2,937
|$3,485
|Rough
|$1,673
|$2,380
|$2,817
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,407
|$5,002
|$6,052
|Clean
|$3,148
|$4,632
|$5,601
|Average
|$2,631
|$3,894
|$4,701
|Rough
|$2,113
|$3,155
|$3,800
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,208
|$4,321
|$5,061
|Clean
|$2,964
|$4,002
|$4,685
|Average
|$2,477
|$3,364
|$3,932
|Rough
|$1,989
|$2,725
|$3,179
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,079
|$4,299
|$5,108
|Clean
|$2,845
|$3,982
|$4,728
|Average
|$2,377
|$3,347
|$3,968
|Rough
|$1,909
|$2,712
|$3,208
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,805
|$3,915
|$4,650
|Clean
|$2,592
|$3,626
|$4,304
|Average
|$2,166
|$3,047
|$3,612
|Rough
|$1,740
|$2,469
|$2,920