Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,866$4,028$4,796
Clean$2,648$3,731$4,439
Average$2,213$3,136$3,726
Rough$1,778$2,541$3,012
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,649$3,785$4,535
Clean$2,448$3,506$4,198
Average$2,045$2,947$3,523
Rough$1,643$2,388$2,848
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,698$3,773$4,486
Clean$2,493$3,494$4,152
Average$2,083$2,937$3,485
Rough$1,673$2,380$2,817
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,407$5,002$6,052
Clean$3,148$4,632$5,601
Average$2,631$3,894$4,701
Rough$2,113$3,155$3,800
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,208$4,321$5,061
Clean$2,964$4,002$4,685
Average$2,477$3,364$3,932
Rough$1,989$2,725$3,179
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,079$4,299$5,108
Clean$2,845$3,982$4,728
Average$2,377$3,347$3,968
Rough$1,909$2,712$3,208
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,805$3,915$4,650
Clean$2,592$3,626$4,304
Average$2,166$3,047$3,612
Rough$1,740$2,469$2,920
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Nissan Sentra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,448 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,506 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Sentra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,448 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,506 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Nissan Sentra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,448 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,506 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Nissan Sentra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Nissan Sentra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Nissan Sentra ranges from $1,643 to $4,535, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Nissan Sentra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.