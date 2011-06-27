Estimated values
2014 Nissan Quest LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,989
|$12,148
|$14,190
|Clean
|$9,693
|$11,786
|$13,728
|Average
|$9,100
|$11,062
|$12,804
|Rough
|$8,508
|$10,338
|$11,880
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Quest SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,699
|$9,695
|$11,568
|Clean
|$7,471
|$9,406
|$11,192
|Average
|$7,014
|$8,828
|$10,438
|Rough
|$6,557
|$8,250
|$9,685
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Quest S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,853
|$8,454
|$9,963
|Clean
|$6,650
|$8,202
|$9,638
|Average
|$6,244
|$7,698
|$8,990
|Rough
|$5,837
|$7,194
|$8,341
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Quest SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,921
|$10,869
|$12,710
|Clean
|$8,656
|$10,545
|$12,296
|Average
|$8,127
|$9,897
|$11,469
|Rough
|$7,598
|$9,250
|$10,641