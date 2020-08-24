Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me
- 65,839 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,173$3,487 Below Market
Napleton West Palm Hyundai - West Palm Beach / Florida
** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Stability Control, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats.KBB Fair Market Range High: $13,203 Odometer is 27059 miles below market average! Gray 2014 Chrysler Town & Country 4D Passenger Van Touring 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWDTO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Call or stop by at West Palm Hyundai at 2301 Okeechobee blvd. West Palm Beach FL 33409. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified and pre-owned. Reconditioning cost will be added to the sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER116106
Stock: LU073187A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 64,534 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,983
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG7ER399713
Stock: ER399713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 72,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,351$2,480 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Security Alarm Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Park/Turn Daytime Running Lamps Black/Light Graystone; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (Ml) Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Quick Order Package 29K Tires: P225/65R17 Bsw As Touring Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2ER343128
Stock: ER343128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 37,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,598$3,725 Below Market
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Black/Light Graystone w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (ML) or Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Garmin Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 29J, Radio: Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, SIRIUSXM Travel Link. Odometer is 48898 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations; plentiful standard and optional features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG9ER192108
Stock: 704760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 182,757 milesGreat Deal
$6,990$2,150 Below Market
Wetzel Chevrolet - Richmond / Indiana
black Leather, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (ML), Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29K, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!True Blue Pearlcoat 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 4D Passenger Van FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Full tank of gas, full detail, 3 day satisfaction guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG6ER159424
Stock: AS30392A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 76,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,994$2,893 Below Market
Northwest Indiana Quality Used Cars - Valparaiso / Indiana
Touring trim. WAS $12,980, EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Leather, Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate. Chrysler Touring with Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat exterior and Black/Light Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, an impressive braking distance for a minivan.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $12,980. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2ER396606
Stock: 10013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 65,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,688$2,589 Below Market
DCH Kia Temecula - Temecula / California
Odometer is 31905 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Best Value and the most benefits that come with this DCH VALUE vehicle!!! DCH Value vehicle!! GREAT PRICES FOR A LOW LOW PAYMENT! 3 MONTH UNLIMITED MILEAGE coverage INCLUDED with this vehicle! 60-point inspection completed and includes a 1 year roadside assistance Motor Club Membership! Towing service, emergency lockout protection, key replacement, and trip interruption insurance! WOW!! Please call our Internet Department at 951-699-3331 for your special Internet pricing and to make sure this specific vehicle didn't just sell...All these benefits are included in this DCH Value vehicle and at a Value Price! Come by or call today and see how easy it is to buy at DCH Kia in Temecula.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG9ER383836
Stock: KT020707A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 107,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,488$2,010 Below Market
SC Car Zone - Costa Mesa / California
Customer Preferred Package 29K - ParkView Rear Back-up Camera - Universal Garage Door Opener - Compact Spare Tire (Replaces Tire Inflator Kit) - 17-Inch x 6.5-Inch Aluminum WheelsP225/65R17 BSW All Season Touring TiresTire Inflator Kit (No Compact Spare)Automatic HeadlampsSunscreen GlassPremium Fog LampsLeft Power Sliding DoorRight Power Sliding DoorPower LiftgateStow N Place Roof RackPower Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Manual Fold-Away - 2nd/3rd-Row Stow n Go w/3rd-Row Tailgate SeatsSingle DVD EntertainmentSecond-Row Overhead 9-Inch VGA Video ScreenWireless Headphones (IR)Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD40 GB Hard Drive with 28 GB Available6.5-Inch Touch Screen DisplayBluetooth Streaming Audio6 SpeakersSiriusXM Satellite Radio w/ 1-Yr Radio SubscriptionFor More Information, Call 888-539-7474Leather-Wrapped Steering WheelSteering Wheel Mounted Audio ControlsTilt / Telescope Steering ColumnPower Door LocksPower Quarter Vented WindowsSecond-Row Power WindowsAir Conditioning with 3-Zone Automatic Temp Control12-Volt DC Front and Rear Power OutletsPower 8-Way Driver SeatRear Air Conditioning with HeaterRemovable Center Front Seat ConsoleDual Glove Boxes - Fuel Optimizer CalibrationAdvanced Multistage Front AirbagsSupplemental Side-Curtain Airbags in All RowsDriver Inflatable Knee-Bolster AirbagSupplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side AirbagsChild Seat Anchor System-LATCH ReadyAnti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc BrakesElectronic Stability ControlKeyless Entry with ImmobilizerTire Pressure Monitor with Warning Lamp 'Carfax Certified' California Vehicle All of our late model vehicles are fully reconditioned, we believe in our product and in taking care of our customers. When you choose to work with SCCZ, we strive to serve you before and after your purchase. We are here for you. While every reasonable effort is made to accurately represent our vehicles, Vehicle options may be missed or added by mistake. Please contact dealer to confirm vehicle features. WWW.SCCARZONE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER126540
Stock: 5993T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 76,484 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,999$2,070 Below Market
Rocking Nissan of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
At Rocking Nissan Of Stafford we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Clean CARFAX.*LOCAL TRADE*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *BOUGHT, SERVICED AND TRADED AT ROCKING NISSAN OF STAFFORD*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, *FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE*, *SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE*, *BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE*, *BLIND SPOT MONITOR*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *LEATHER INTERIOR*, *NON-SMOKER*, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *2ND ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS*, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE, 3RD ROW SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, PREMIUM WHEELS, METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY, ECON MODE, PASSENGER REAR DVD SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, A/V remote, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Sensor, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Headphones, Knee airbag, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Video Remote Control.The team at Rocking Nissan of Stafford would like to welcome you to our dealership in Stafford, where we're confident you'll find the vehicles you're looking for at a price you can afford. Come and check out our full selection of new Nissan vehicles, or get a great deal on a reliable pre-owned model. No matter which vehicle you decide on, our professional finance team will help you get settled with a competitive financing or lease plan.Reviews: * Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations; plentiful standard and optional features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG8ER180144
Stock: 516391C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 140,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,859
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Luxury Group Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Load Leveling & Height Control Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Bright White Clearcoat Compact Spare Tire Dk Frost Beige/Med Beige; Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 29X Removable Center Front Seat Console Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Chrysler Town & Country. This Chrysler includes: ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is the perfect example of the modern luxury. More information about the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country: The Chrysler Town & Country's 283-horsepower Pentastar V6, which includes a driver-selectable Fuel Economizer mode, is mated to a 6-speed transmission and uses premium low rolling-resistance tires to deliver an estimated 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. An impressive luxury-style interior and optional UConnect technology brings the latest in voice-activated multimedia connections, navigation and entertainment to Chrysler's premium minivan. This model sets itself apart with luxury interior appointments, impressive airbag array and safety engineering, Powerful engine, advanced technologies with navigation., and electronic entertainment with dual DVD systems All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG8ER275006
Stock: ER275006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 52,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,990$3,069 Below Market
Papik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Luverne / Minnesota
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air Conditioning,CD Player,Satellite Radio,Backup Camera,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Dual Power Sliding Doors,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,DVD Player/Monitor,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Luggage Rack,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,3rd Row Seat,Power Driver Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Bluetooth Connection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG4ER346774
Stock: 346774U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 70,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,798$2,805 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Black/Light Graystone w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (ML) or Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Black/Light Graystone w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (ML) or Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats. Odometer is 17093 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations; plentiful standard and optional features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG3ER273248
Stock: 334085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 114,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,085$1,966 Below Market
Eagle Chevrolet Buick - Chadron / Nebraska
Eagle Chevrolet has one purpose to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery. Our professional sales team is committed to a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. Our number one goal is for you to feel that the vehicle you drive away in is the perfect one for you. Online inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles is updated daily. Eagle Chevrolet service department offers the best in automotive service to our customers. Our state-of-the-art facility features the most current diagnostic and repair equipment available and our highly skilled factory-trained technicians will deliver efficient, quality vehicle care. We invite you to schedule a test drive or stop by our showroom to experience all that we have to offer. For more information feel free to visit our website www.eaglechevroletbuick.com or call us at 308-432-5583
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG3ER382519
Stock: A82519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 100,250 milesGreat Deal
$10,514$2,300 Below Market
Ramsey Subaru - Urbandale / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG7ER107332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,947 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,488$2,441 Below Market
Claude Nolan Cadillac - Jacksonville / Florida
Claude Nolan Cadillac strives to give each and every customer the best total ownership experience. This means a professional and smooth sales process, a service experience that is professional, courteous, and repair work that is done correctly the first time, all giving you a reason to buy your next vehicle from Claude Nolan Cadillac.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER340119
Stock: ER340119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 141,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,925$1,635 Below Market
Ryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Buffalo / Minnesota
Please Call Ahead For Availability. 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L 30th Anniversary Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat HAIL DAMAGED. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS*, LOCAL TRADE*, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, ANNIVERSARY EDITION*, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM*, HEATED LEATHER SEATS IN FIRST & SECOND ROWS*, HEATED STEERING WHEEL*, AUTO HIGH BEAM HEADLAMPS*, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC DETECTION*, SIDE BLIND SPOT MONITORING*, REAR PARKING ASSIST*, REAR VISION CAMERA*, 2ND ROW POWER WINDOWS*, 2ND & 3RD ROW STOW 'N' GO SEATS*, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS & POWER LIFTGATE*, TRI-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL*, BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO*, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND WITH BLUETOOTH*, SATELLITE RADIO*, USB PORT*, GARAGE DOOR OPENER*, KEYLESS OPEN & START*, REMOTE STARTER*, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER*, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS*, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS*, STOW N PLACE ROOF RACK*, FOG LAMPS*, WINDOW SHADES*, 17" POLISHED/PAINTED ALLOY WHEELS*, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Traction control. This Is One Of Our Inexpensive Selection Of Bargain Vehicles. It Has Passed A Safety Inspection But May Have Some Existing Cosmetic Or Mechanical Faults. Unless The Vehicle Is Still Within Its Original Factory Warranty Period, It Is Offered For Sale "AS-IS" With No Guarantees. For Further Details, Or To Arrange A Test Drive, Please Contact Our Bargain Lot Team At 763 684 2192 Or Visit Them At 1117 N Hwy 25 Buffalo MN 55313.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CGXER269942
Stock: U2447L-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 146,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,499$2,989 Below Market
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER212169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$1,722 Below Market
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
A family van with DVD, remote entry, remote start, leather seats, power doors and lift gate, power retracting third row seats, Bluetooth, aux. & USB ports, back-up sensors and much more! Make it yours TODAY. Print this page and call us Now. We know you will enjoy your test drive towards ownership! *Please Contact Merlin Gehrke at 563-359-9114. This vehicle is located at Bettendorf Auto Sales 4219 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa. Bettendorf Auto is a division of Zimmerman Honda in Moline, IL.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG6ER470639
Stock: JL527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
