Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Luxury Group Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Load Leveling & Height Control Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Bright White Clearcoat Compact Spare Tire Dk Frost Beige/Med Beige; Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 29X Removable Center Front Seat Console Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Chrysler Town & Country. This Chrysler includes: ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is the perfect example of the modern luxury. More information about the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country: The Chrysler Town & Country's 283-horsepower Pentastar V6, which includes a driver-selectable Fuel Economizer mode, is mated to a 6-speed transmission and uses premium low rolling-resistance tires to deliver an estimated 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. An impressive luxury-style interior and optional UConnect technology brings the latest in voice-activated multimedia connections, navigation and entertainment to Chrysler's premium minivan. This model sets itself apart with luxury interior appointments, impressive airbag array and safety engineering, Powerful engine, advanced technologies with navigation., and electronic entertainment with dual DVD systems All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1GG8ER275006

Stock: ER275006

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020