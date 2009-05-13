Used 1990 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

4,770 listings
Pathfinder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  • 1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    200,225 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,381

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    236,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    246,901 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    19,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,991

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    used

    2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    11,062 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,991

    $4,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    30,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,095

    $5,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    76,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,444

    $4,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    29,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,895

    $3,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Black
    certified

    2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    4,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,577

    $3,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    certified

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    29,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,595

    $4,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    49,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,490

    $7,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    114,969 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,750

    $2,778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    94,733 miles
    5 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,990

    $1,621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    95,531 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $4,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    certified

    2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    25,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,388

    $3,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Gray
    used

    2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    2,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,220

    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Gray
    used

    2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    4,381 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $28,575

    $3,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    60,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

  • 5
    (26%)
  • 4
    (63%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
1990 Pathfinder SE
NewEnglandRover,05/13/2009
Awesome truck, Nissan definitely did a good job and built it to last. Got used with just under 100,000 miles and it is still running strong with 235,000 miles. Only work done besides the basics (tires brakes belts timing...) was a transmission around 160,000 miles. Really shines offroad and in the winter with the 4x4. Just starting to rust, but after almost 20 years of reliability it is to be expected.
Report abuse
