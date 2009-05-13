Used 1990 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me
- 200,225 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,381
Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska
Safe and reliable, this 1997 Nissan Pathfinder LE comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Steel side-door guard beams, Front/rear crumple zones, Energy absorbing steering column, Driver & front passenger air bags (SRS), Child safety rear door locks.* Let the Nissan Pathfinder Put Your Family's Safety First *3-point front/rear outboard seat-belts.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vehicle security system, Tinted glass, Steel side-door guard beams, Solid MonoFrame construction, Simulated wood-grain trim-inc: center control stack, door switch-plate, Simulated leather door trim, Shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel drive (1996).* Stop By Today *Stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AR05Y3VW101289
Stock: 4N20352C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 236,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Lubke Chevrolet - Brady / Texas
Gold 1999 Nissan Pathfinder RWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPI 12VYour Gateway to Savings, Always. Internet price exclusive to our online shoppers. Please print the internet price and present it to the sales team at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AR05S6XW299638
Stock: 58137C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2019
- 246,901 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE!This fun to drive vehicle is V6 3.3L, 4WD , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722. Good Car$ - Great Price$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AR05YXXW320673
Stock: c038644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- 19,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,991$5,171 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4dr S 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM6HC678631
Stock: 995752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 11,062 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,991$4,855 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder 4dr SL 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MNXKC623504
Stock: 994326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 30,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,095$5,473 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM6HC678595
Stock: 8595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 76,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,444$4,970 Below Market
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! Two Owner Vehicle! All Wheel Drive! SV Package! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Nissan Pathfinder SV all wheel drive suv! With it's 3.5L V6 engine matched with an automatic CVT transmission with Xtronic this Nissan Pathfinder SV all wheel drive suv gets an EPA estimated 26+ MPG highway! Go anywhere in any type of weather with it's all wheel drive system! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry AM/FM/CD stereo Bluetooth back up camera alloy wheels and MUCH MORE! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! See salesperson for complete details. Give us a call today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Nissan Pathfinder SV all wheel drive suv! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM3FC649488
Stock: 110447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,895$3,725 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4x4 4dr SUV is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features include 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Shift Knob, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Tachometer, 3rd-row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheels independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, and Power steering. This Nissan includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels. Our Pathfinder SV is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MN7HC640396
Stock: 640396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL4,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,577$3,861 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7885 miles below market average!Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL FWD CVT with Xtronic V620/27 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 167 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle HistoryCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2CN4LC584735
Stock: NR584735
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL29,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,595$4,898 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
4X4! ALLOYS! NAVIGATION! SUNROOF! LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! THIRD ROW SEATING! TOW PKG.! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!!This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL is proudly offered by Titan Motor GroupThis Nissan includes:RADIO: BOSE AUDIO W/AM/FM/RDS/MP3/CDSmart Device IntegrationNavigation SystemCD PlayerAM/FM StereoSatellite RadioPremium Sound System[T01] TRAILER TOW PACKAGETow Hitch[P01] SL PREMIUM PACKAGESmart Device IntegrationNavigation SystemCD PlayerAM/FM StereoGeneric Sun/MoonroofSatellite RadioTow HitchSun/MoonroofPremium Sound SystemDual Moonroof*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Nissan Pathfinder has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner.Do so much more with one vehicle. This Nissan Pathfinder gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this NissanPathfinder 4X4 SL, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability.It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Nissan Pathfinder. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL.You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal ""wear and tear"".Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Treat yourself to a Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride.This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM3HC655937
Stock: QN5334L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 49,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,490$7,441 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
We are a Better Business Bureau accredited dealership! Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle-free Test Drive. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. Bourne's Auto Center in Daytona received the DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.! Our family owned and operated business is bringing our 'No Hassle' pricing and customer service commitment to Florida. We only sell vehicles that are fully serviced, and we only sell vehicles that qualify for a 90 day/3,000 mile warranty. Visit Bourne's Auto Center of Daytona Beach to see why over 70,000 customers have chosen us for their pre-owned vehicle purchase. Call us today to reserve this vehicle with a fully refundable $300 deposit! www.bournesofdaytona.com **Price does not include standard dealer documentation fee**. **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM0HC653093
Stock: D5710R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 114,969 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,750$2,778 Below Market
Capitol Chevrolet of San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV* (4WD, CVT with Xtronic, 3.5L V6) with 114,969 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Pathfinder SV * 4WD * Cayenne Red Metallic * 18 Alloy Wheels * Automatic temperature control * Brake assist * Electronic Stability Control * Front Bucket Seats * Front dual zone A/C * Fully automatic headlights * Power door mirrors * Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers * Reclining 3rd row seat * Remote keyless entry * Security system * Speed control * Speed-sensing steering * Spoiler * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM5DC629871
Stock: C25967AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 94,733 miles5 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,990$1,621 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Super Black Clearcoat 2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Super Black Clearcoat vehicle highlights include, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**.Odometer is 76092 miles below market average!Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18U66C638733
Stock: 1247162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 95,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900$4,320 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1933432 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN7DC647782
Stock: c188255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV25,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,388$3,825 Below Market
Metro Nissan of Montclair - Montclair / California
Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Nissan Pathfinder boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Front Fog Lamps, CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES.*This Nissan Pathfinder Comes Equipped with These Options *BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC, [L92] CARPETED FLOOR MATS (4-PC SET) -inc: 1st, 2nd and 3rd rows, Window Grid And Fixed Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5 J Machined Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Medium metallic gray finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/65R18 All-Season.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Metro Nissan Of Montclair, 9440 Autoplex St, Montclair, CA 91763.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MN5KC625550
Stock: CP19420R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 2,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,220
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Dallas / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2CN9LC586013
Stock: 10406552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-16-2020
- 4,381 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$28,575$3,231 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
HAIL SALE!!! VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH LIGHT TO MODERATE HAIL DAMAGE. NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS, INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL, THIRD ROW SEATING, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION AND POWER LIFTGATE!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!Clean CARFAX. Gray 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD CVT with Xtronic V6 4WD.Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2CM7LC616861
Stock: HH47324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 60,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,991
Planet Ford - Spring / Texas
Between its seating capacity and fuel economy, the Pathfinder makes a good value play.. Don't buy a lemon! CarFax Title History report is included with the purchase of this SUV. It comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. Experience true comfort with leather seats. No more cold seats. This vehicle includes heated seats. Features include: a sunroof, EPA estimated 23 MPG combined fuel rating, rear view camera, power mirrors and safe steering wheel controls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MN3HC699543
Stock: L2437A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
