Estimated values
1990 Nissan Pathfinder SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,727
|Clean
|$523
|$1,202
|$1,553
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$280
|$646
|$857
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,727
|Clean
|$523
|$1,202
|$1,553
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$280
|$646
|$857
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,727
|Clean
|$523
|$1,202
|$1,553
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$280
|$646
|$857
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,727
|Clean
|$523
|$1,202
|$1,553
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$280
|$646
|$857