Used 2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Maxima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,630
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Gross weight4590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length194.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume119.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Precision Gray Metallic
  • Winter Frost Pearl
  • Sonoma Sunset Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Pebble Beach Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Frost, leather
  • Frost, cloth
  • Cafe Latte, leather
  • Cafe Latte, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
