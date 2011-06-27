Used 2008 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Fun car, HORRIBLE turn ratio!
I have always driven Honda's. Decided to turn in my Honda Civic for a 2008 Nissan Maxima. Totally FUN to drive! Blow by people while barely pushing in the accelerator! Overall a really nice car. Gas mileage not great but its a souped up V6 sports car, I expected that. The one MAJOR complaint I have is the turn ratio! I have to practically make a three-point turn to get into a parking space. Trading it in because of those two things. Can't stand it anymore. I can barely get through a coffee drive through! Put good tires on it and it's actually pretty good in the snow for a CAR. Traction control.
Excellent car, excellent value!
Only negative is the turning radius. 3 point turns and squeezing around tight spots (i.e. parking lots) can be tricky at times. Othewise, this is a great car at a great price. Holds up well, repairs are minimal. I went with a Nissan Maxima after years ago vowing never to buy chevy after seeing a fleet of salesman (company) cars (1/2 the sales force picked Chevy Mailbu 1/2 picked the Altima, 6 Malibus and 6 Altimas go head to head over a 3 year run). Basically the Malibu's ALL started shaking, rattling, needed "front end" work..ballbearings needed repaired, brakes/rotors...you name it...all went after about 24K to 26K..the Altimas didn't need any repairs until into thier 30K's.
Excellent Highway Performance
Smooth, powerful highway performance, but terrible in confined areas. The vehicle has the turning radius of an aircraft carrier. For congested parking lots and tight narrow spaces this is the worst vehicle I have every driven--including but not limited to a pickup truck-- and should be avoided. If you drive in the wide open spaces of the highway system, this vehicle will deliver power, comfort, and very good mileage. Mechanically, this vehicle has required only routine maintenance for 8+ years of ownership. For 9 years of ownership, this vehicle was relatively problem free. However, it started to eat fuses on the circuit that serves the sunroof and interior overhead lights--No one can determine the cause of the overload. After 9.5 years of ownership, I traded the vehicle. The electrical problems continued and became very unnerving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Won't get fooled again
In the first 12k miles, I've had: 3-4 service trips for check engine light before replacing faulty gas cap. service: re-glue interior upholstery near moon roof. It was suggested that the cause of it coming off may have been use. Use. Guess they never planned on people using it more than 3 times. service: re-glue cheap material around steering column which was splitting along the seam. Guess I wasn't supposed to use the steering wheel either. - worst car in snow I've ever driven - jarring ride - scraped bottom going 1 mph over a speed bump. - very quick to scratch, chip, rust. - sun visor bracket came loose when I popped it off to put visor by side. started rattling. Total # uses:2
Great Car
I bought a 08 Maxima about 4 months ago. Driving this car is a blast it has plenty of power and the lack of road noise is incredible. After reading reviews on how horrible this car is on hitting bumps in the road. I came to the conclusion that as long as your not hitting bumps at excessive speeds just like any car its perfect. The design of the exterior is real classy with a sports car feel. The interior is comfortable and there is a few pieces that I think could be made alot better but that comes along with any car. I love the car and the only complaint from me is the turning radius but if you've ever owned a sports car they all are.
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 2008 Nissan Maxima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
- Nissan Murano 2019
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- 2019 Nissan GT-R
- Nissan GT-R 2019