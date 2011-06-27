Estimated values
2006 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,266
|$2,626
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,042
|$2,366
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,594
|$1,847
|Rough
|$803
|$1,147
|$1,327
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$2,575
|$2,941
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,321
|$2,650
|Average
|$1,339
|$1,812
|$2,068
|Rough
|$955
|$1,303
|$1,486
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,211
|$2,943
|$3,348
|Clean
|$1,989
|$2,652
|$3,016
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,071
|$2,354
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,489
|$1,692