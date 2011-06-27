Used 2006 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Inherent transmission problem with '06 Maxima
As others have stated - there is an inherent transmission problem with the '06 Maxima and other years as well. At 62k miles my transmission started to slip and the car jerked when shifting. I brought my car to a local transmission shop and they told me this is a common problem with Nissan vehicles. On their suggestion, I opened a case with Nissan customer affairs. They instructed me to bring it to the dealership for inspection and guess what? My car needs a new valve body and transmission for an estimated cost of $6,000 - a gross over estimate! Nissan contacted me to say they would offer no assistance. Everyone with a similar problem must join the class action suit underway!
early death of transmission
I bought a 2006 Nissan Maxima in 2008 with low miles from a dealership. By the time it hit 72,000 miles, the transmission was jerking. I called the dealer who said the warranty was up, so they could not help me. What? R U kidding? I've had two Maximas a 1998 and a 1999 that performed well over 200k miles. I called headquarters who told me to get a diagnosis from Nissan service only which costs $130. Service rep said I need another tranny which would cost $3,000's . that's for a rebuilt transmission. Waiting for headquarters to take action.
I really wanted to like this car!
This car is so much fun to drive. With that said, we have had so many problems with it. The sunroof took 7 tries to repair, the A/C went out, struts replaced, paint is chipping off rear view mirror on the garage door button, rotors are shot, front dash rattles, steering column gets stuck in the upright position, and today my check engine soon light came on. I baby this car and I am a very mild driver. Maybe I just got a lemon, but we are trading it for an Infiniti G35x because they seem to be getting much better reviews. Good luck if you purchase this this vehicle. Hope yours won't be a lemon. I loved driving it, too bad it spends just as much time in the shop as it does on the road. :-(
I love my Nissan Maxima 2006
I bought this car 7 years ago. It has been so good to me. Thank God I have no problems with mine. I take good care of my car. I literally pray before I get a car and prayed that my Nissan will not give me major problems. Till this day I still have it. Has not given me major problems and i truly love it! Love the inside and out! I have driven this car far places, drives great. Overall its the best car I have ever own.
Poor Making Of The Car
I have a 2006 Nissian Maxima and Ive been had this car for about 4 years now, I start experiencing problems with it last year after my warranty was up. First of all the AC went out and begun to blow hot air and costed me over $300 to get fixed then about January when I reached about 72,000 miles my car began to Jerk and take about 4-5 seconds to go into drive,reverse,etc. So I took it to the Nissan dealer and had them do a dianostic check about 3 times and they told me nothing was wrong so I got my transmission serviced around March and the jerking stopped and now it has started back and now my transmission has gone out and is costing me about $3,000 to get fixed. POOR QUALITY IM UPSET!!!!
