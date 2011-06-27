  1. Home
Used 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Pearl
  • Sterling Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Super Black
