Estimated values
1998 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,472
|$1,775
|Clean
|$809
|$1,298
|$1,566
|Average
|$588
|$951
|$1,147
|Rough
|$367
|$603
|$728
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$988
|$1,505
|$1,790
|Clean
|$869
|$1,327
|$1,579
|Average
|$632
|$972
|$1,156
|Rough
|$394
|$617
|$734
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$2,110
|$2,587
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,861
|$2,282
|Average
|$790
|$1,363
|$1,672
|Rough
|$493
|$865
|$1,061