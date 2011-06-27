Used 1998 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews

Super comfortable! jwhizzz , 10/18/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had a lot of cars, and this was by far the most comfortable vehicle I've ever had. I was the third owner and at 136K miles, it was totaled after being t-boned but still drives great (wow!). I had a problem with my airbag light flashing, but didn't worry about it. Smoothest ride EVER - great for road trips, and fine in my old neighborhood with street dips. No little annoyances like in so many other vehicles. Keep up with maintenance, and you'll be so happy with this car. Highly recommend. Report Abuse

Wouldn't Trade Her For Anything! KMac , 05/15/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I Love my car! I bought her in 2005 with 108k. I immediately fell in love with his car and still love driving her. My Maxima is loaded with all the options. I absolutely love the climate control and Bose Sound! The interior design is beautiful- not cheap looking like the newer Maximas are. I feel totally safe driving this car- not to mention the smooth and powerful ride she gives. I now have 184k on her and have only had to do some basic maintenance. I am so impressed with this car. This was such a great purchase. I plan on driving her til she dies (which I don't anticipate being anytime soon!) I average 21 city, 28 hwy, and around 31 on long distance trips Report Abuse

Old but strong radiohead , 10/16/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car was purchased from my sister at 245k and it sat around for 6 months prior to that. In my mind I didn't expect to much out of it because of it was a foreign car (Chevy born and raised) but this car truly did surprise me. The handling was a little shifty but the power of the V6 held its own against a Mustang I must say. This is a solid, well built car with a great ride and excellent power. Even though it sad around for 6 months, once the cob webs were blown off, she shined like a diamond performance wise. The only problems I've faced is repair cost and what others have done to it. Report Abuse

Excellent Buy Dean , 08/14/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this car from a deal who priced it incorrectly at $4,900 (in 05 w/138k), what a steal. This is my second Maxima initially owning a 95. I have been completely sold on Nissan quality. The steering/ride is a nice mix of European "feeling the road" with some American "comfort/ease of use." Repairs are more costly than domestics, if you ever have to do them. The longevity of the mechanicals, fit and finish certainly bring the cost of ownership below American brands and certainly German makes. If you are comparing to Camry and/or Accord- you gain a great deal more fun, but lose a bit at the pump- I have maintained 25 mpg hwy- and premium is recommend- but I do med- grade at times. Report Abuse