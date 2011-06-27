  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Altima
5(52%)4(6%)3(6%)2(9%)1(27%)
3.5
33 reviews
List Price Range
$12,691 - $24,500
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome comfort and economy

Tony, 06/02/2018
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
43 of 45 people found this review helpful

I had to Rent-A-Car I was given Altima sv i was blown away by fuel economy and the comfort was good and very roomy I had the rental 3 weeks and liked it so much I bought a Altima a sl and iam extremely happy I would recommend getting sv or sl because of blind spot monitoring it should be in every car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A great family car

Craig Wheeler, 05/17/2018
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
45 of 48 people found this review helpful

I have had several in the past, had a KIA, some other cars over the last 45 years. This is not a fancy car, not a sport car, a car you can have for 6 years and go 200000 miles with no problem. Good on trips a comfortable sedan

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Enjoying the ride

Enjoying the ride, 07/13/2018
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

I’ve owned my 2018 Altima sr midnight edition for a month now so my review is based on that so far everything good nice ride efficient no problems good on gas

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Drove from Michigan to Arizona

Chris D, 03/06/2019
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

This was an extremely great purchase for me. I got my 2018 Altima in November of 2018. It had 6,000 mile on it. I was some what pleased with it. It grew on me over the next few months. I totally fell in love with it when I took a job in Phoenix, AZ. I was living in Southfield, MI and was relocating to Arizona. My nephew and I decided to drive my Nissan from Michigan all the way to Phoenix, AZ. This car was AWESOME. We only filled up 4 times, 4 times and we drove straight through, we did not stop to sleep along the way. I am forever a Nissan customer now. I loved the ride and how it handled. This was, by far, one of the best cars I have ever owned. Thank you Nissan and I will be purchasing more Nissan products in the future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I love my New Altima S

Jeanne Harrison, 06/02/2018
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
21 of 24 people found this review helpful

I bought my first new Nissan in 1987 & have had many new Nissans since...I just traded my 2014 Cayenne Red Altima S & got a beautiful new 2018 Scarlet red Altima S! I love everything about this car! The ride is so smooth & quiet!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
