Estimated values
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,829
|$14,172
|$15,768
|Clean
|$12,545
|$13,864
|$15,406
|Average
|$11,976
|$13,247
|$14,683
|Rough
|$11,407
|$12,631
|$13,959
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,002
|$15,437
|$17,142
|Clean
|$13,691
|$15,101
|$16,748
|Average
|$13,071
|$14,429
|$15,962
|Rough
|$12,450
|$13,758
|$15,175
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,484
|$16,732
|$18,233
|Clean
|$15,141
|$16,368
|$17,815
|Average
|$14,454
|$15,640
|$16,978
|Rough
|$13,768
|$14,912
|$16,141
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,134
|$18,365
|$19,855
|Clean
|$16,754
|$17,965
|$19,399
|Average
|$15,995
|$17,166
|$18,488
|Rough
|$15,235
|$16,367
|$17,577
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,134
|$15,538
|$17,209
|Clean
|$13,821
|$15,200
|$16,814
|Average
|$13,194
|$14,524
|$16,024
|Rough
|$12,567
|$13,848
|$15,234