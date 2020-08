Used 2012 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas

This 2012 Honda Fit Sport is offered to you for sale by Maxwell Ford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2012 Honda Fit. The Fit Sport has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 103,208mi put on this Honda. More information about the 2012 Honda Fit: The Fit appeals to frugal shoppers who want the most space and versatility in a very small, easy-to-park size. Thanks to its tall, upright body style and clever Magic Seat setup, the Fit is arguably the most space-efficient vehicle in its class and is one of the few vehicles its size with a back seat roomy enough for most adults. Performance is a step above its class, with nimble handling, a perky engine and an available 5-speed automatic. Safety is also a strong in the Fit, featuring standard anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability assist and traction control across the lineup. This model sets itself apart with safety and convenience features not usually found in an inexpensive small car, Space-efficient design, excellent seats, and nimble handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMGE8H50CC020670

Stock: CC020670

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020