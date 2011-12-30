Used 2012 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

1,549 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fit Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,549 listings
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    103,208 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    55,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,688

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Red
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    114,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,471

    $1,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    133,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in White
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    33,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,885

    $2,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    64,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,241

    $1,574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit in Red
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    47,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,924

    $942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    101,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    93,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,733

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Red
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    85,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,250

    $720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    88,697 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,000

    $840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit in White
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    60,750 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    115,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,990

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit in Red
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    38,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    116,071 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,990

    $475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    76,316 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,999

    $1,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit Sport in White
    used

    2012 Honda Fit Sport

    83,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,000

    $996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Fit in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Honda Fit

    102,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,495

    $395 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Fit searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,549 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Fit
  4. Used 2012 Honda Fit

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Fit

Read recent reviews for the Honda Fit
Overall Consumer Rating
4.438 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Good reliable commuting car
truthful4,12/30/2011
I bought this car new and have driven it 1900 miles . The gas mileage is great! I have got up to 42 mpg on a good hwy. The average mpg in and out of town is 32. The car has an excellent audio system.The drive is comfortable for a small car. The noise level is not much different than any other small economical car . I am impressed with the fold down back seats for storage. I miss the middle arm console between the two front seats. I also noticed the car's acceleration is somewhat sluggish and loud going up hills and inclines. I miss an outside temp. gauge and would like to see an a.c. outlet added . Word of warning ..Four large adults is pushing it. So far a good little car
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Fit
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Fit info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings