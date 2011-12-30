Used 2012 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California

CLEAN CAR AND VERY WELL SERVICED. HAS GOOD SERVICE HISTORY AND RECORDS. Check out this gently-used 2012 Honda Fit we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. In addition to being well-cared for, this Honda Fit has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2012 Honda Fit: The Fit appeals to frugal shoppers who want the most space and versatility in a very small, easy-to-park size. Thanks to its tall, upright body style and clever Magic Seat setup, the Fit is arguably the most space-efficient vehicle in its class and is one of the few vehicles its size with a back seat roomy enough for most adults. Performance is a step above its class, with nimble handling, a perky engine and an available 5-speed automatic. Safety is also a strong in the Fit, featuring standard anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability assist and traction control across the lineup. Interesting features of this model are safety and convenience features not usually found in an inexpensive small car, Space-efficient design, excellent seats, and nimble handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMGE8H57CC039507

Stock: CC039507

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020