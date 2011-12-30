Used 2012 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me
1,549 listings
- 103,208 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- 55,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,688$1,874 Below Market
- 114,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,471$1,301 Below Market
- 133,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$1,204 Below Market
- 33,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,885$2,081 Below Market
- 64,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,241$1,574 Below Market
- 47,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,924$942 Below Market
- 101,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$1,293 Below Market
- 93,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,733$926 Below Market
- 85,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,250$720 Below Market
- 88,697 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$840 Below Market
- 60,750 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 115,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990$509 Below Market
- 38,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,999
- 116,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$475 Below Market
- 76,316 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$1,042 Below Market
- 83,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$996 Below Market
- 102,913 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495$395 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Fit
Overall Consumer Rating4.438 Reviews
truthful4,12/30/2011
I bought this car new and have driven it 1900 miles . The gas mileage is great! I have got up to 42 mpg on a good hwy. The average mpg in and out of town is 32. The car has an excellent audio system.The drive is comfortable for a small car. The noise level is not much different than any other small economical car . I am impressed with the fold down back seats for storage. I miss the middle arm console between the two front seats. I also noticed the car's acceleration is somewhat sluggish and loud going up hills and inclines. I miss an outside temp. gauge and would like to see an a.c. outlet added . Word of warning ..Four large adults is pushing it. So far a good little car
