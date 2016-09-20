Used 2016 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Jaguar of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

Jaguar Approved Certified! Clean and Well Maintained Local Trade! 2016 Jaguar XF Premium AWD with 24,737 Miles Finished in Ammonite Grey over Jet Leather Jaguar Certified Warranty through 09/30/2022 or 100,000 Miles 5 Years 60,000 Miles Jaguar Elite Care Maintenance Included Excellent Condition Inside and Out CarFax One Owner Purchased New at Jaguar of Naperville Meticulous Maintenance History in Our Service Facility Original New Car MSRP $65,501 Full Service Jaguar EliteCare Certified Maintenance Performed This 2016 Jaguar XF Prestige AWD is Smartly Configured with the following Advanced Technology, Modern Luxury and Dynamic Performance Features and Options Including: 3.0 Liter V6 340 Horsepower AWD Adaptive Driving Dynamics Vision Package InControl Touch Navigation Heads Up Display 19 Inch Razor Wheels Rear View Camera Premium Leather Heated Windshield Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing Front and Rear Parking Aids LED Headlamps w/Signature Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Moon Roof Smart Key Entry Push Button Start Premium Audio Plenty of extra features and options included!!! Step into the realm of Jaguar. The vehicles that dominate and prevail above all other mere mortal luxury car wannabes. Come discover living, breathing, weapons of seduction that only Jaguar can create. Exhilarating performance, stunning beauty and artistic design. They will take your breath away and have you begging for more. JAGUAR. THE ART OF PERFORMANCE EVERY JAGUAR APPROVED CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INCLUDES: Up to 6 years or 100,000 miles Limited Warranty Coverage 24/7 Roadside Assistance Comprehensive 165 Multi Point Inspection and Road Test Assessment Reconditioned by Jaguar Factory Trained Technicians using only Jaguar Genuine Parts Vehicle History Check No Deductible Warranty Limited Warranty is Fully Transferrable Jaguar helped pioneer the concept of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for the luxury car market. Today, the Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned program is known for its comprehensive attention to detail, quality and customer satisfaction. Visit us at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville 1559 W Ogden Ave Naperville IL 60540 www.LandRoverofNaperville.com www.JaguarofNaperville.com www.PatrickCars.com Call our Sales Department at 877-820-1415 Our professional staff at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville is committed to offering you an honest, transparent, straightforward and pleasurable luxury car buying experience. The Patrick Dealer Group is proud to be celebrating its 112th year as Chicagoland's premier dealer group. 'Taking care of you every day, That's the Patrick Promise.' ***Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover of North America, LLC. See your Jaguar of Naperville client advisor for more details or call 1-877-820-1415.***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJBK4BV8GCY23790

Stock: JP3497

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 01-19-2020