Used 2016 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,600 milesGreat Deal
$20,500$7,093 Below Market
Shift San Francisco - South San Francisco / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BV3GCY08768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,296$4,055 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Look at this 2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Jaguar XF comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 19" Vortex-Style 10-Spoke Alloy, Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed ZF Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70, Jaguar Sequential Shift, drive and sport modes and steering wheel mounted shift paddles, Tires: 245/40R19 -inc: 8.0", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Systems Monitor. See it for yourself at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBF4BV7GCY04720
Stock: TGCY04720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige24,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,540$2,632 Below Market
Jaguar of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Jaguar Approved Certified! Clean and Well Maintained Local Trade! 2016 Jaguar XF Premium AWD with 24,737 Miles Finished in Ammonite Grey over Jet Leather Jaguar Certified Warranty through 09/30/2022 or 100,000 Miles 5 Years 60,000 Miles Jaguar Elite Care Maintenance Included Excellent Condition Inside and Out CarFax One Owner Purchased New at Jaguar of Naperville Meticulous Maintenance History in Our Service Facility Original New Car MSRP $65,501 Full Service Jaguar EliteCare Certified Maintenance Performed This 2016 Jaguar XF Prestige AWD is Smartly Configured with the following Advanced Technology, Modern Luxury and Dynamic Performance Features and Options Including: 3.0 Liter V6 340 Horsepower AWD Adaptive Driving Dynamics Vision Package InControl Touch Navigation Heads Up Display 19 Inch Razor Wheels Rear View Camera Premium Leather Heated Windshield Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing Front and Rear Parking Aids LED Headlamps w/Signature Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Moon Roof Smart Key Entry Push Button Start Premium Audio Plenty of extra features and options included!!! Step into the realm of Jaguar. The vehicles that dominate and prevail above all other mere mortal luxury car wannabes. Come discover living, breathing, weapons of seduction that only Jaguar can create. Exhilarating performance, stunning beauty and artistic design. They will take your breath away and have you begging for more. JAGUAR. THE ART OF PERFORMANCE EVERY JAGUAR APPROVED CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INCLUDES: Up to 6 years or 100,000 miles Limited Warranty Coverage 24/7 Roadside Assistance Comprehensive 165 Multi Point Inspection and Road Test Assessment Reconditioned by Jaguar Factory Trained Technicians using only Jaguar Genuine Parts Vehicle History Check No Deductible Warranty Limited Warranty is Fully Transferrable Jaguar helped pioneer the concept of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for the luxury car market. Today, the Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned program is known for its comprehensive attention to detail, quality and customer satisfaction. Visit us at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville 1559 W Ogden Ave Naperville IL 60540 www.LandRoverofNaperville.com www.JaguarofNaperville.com www.PatrickCars.com Call our Sales Department at 877-820-1415 Our professional staff at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville is committed to offering you an honest, transparent, straightforward and pleasurable luxury car buying experience. The Patrick Dealer Group is proud to be celebrating its 112th year as Chicagoland's premier dealer group. 'Taking care of you every day, That's the Patrick Promise.' ***Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover of North America, LLC. See your Jaguar of Naperville client advisor for more details or call 1-877-820-1415.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV8GCY23790
Stock: JP3497
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-19-2020
- certified
2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige47,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,103$3,300 Below Market
Jaguar Darien - Darien / Connecticut
2016 Jaguar XF Prestige Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics, Blind Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Comfort & Convenience Package, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Rear Seats, LED Headlamps with Signature Daytime Running Lights, Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Audio System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Technology Package, Vision Package, Wheels: 19 Razor-Style Twin 7-Spoke Alloy.20/28 City/Highway MPG Certified. Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceREST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Jaguar purchase. JAGUAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Jaguar includes a 150 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Jaguar offers two certification programs, dependent on vehicle year, mileage and use history., Standard Program: 5 year/100,000 mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than five model years old and have less than 60,000 miles. ;Off-cycle Program: 5-year/100,000-mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than 18 months from original in-service date and have less than 15,000 miles. ;Coverage begins on the vehicle's original in-service date and zero miles. ;24-hour Roadside Assistance includes flat tire, dead battery, lock-out, and towing to Jaguar Retailer. ;Every Jaguar Select Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a Vehicle history report. ;See dealer for the Certification level available for this vehicle. VERY LOW MILES! At just 47607 miles, this 2016 Jaguar provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics, Comfort & Convenience Package, Heated Front Windshield, Jet, Taurus Leather Seat Trim, Rhodium Silver Metallic, Sirius Satellite Radio, Technology Package, Vision Package, Wheels: 19 Razor-Style Twin 7-Spoke Alloy. This Jaguar XF also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Taurus Leather Seat Trim, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System with 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Compass, Door mirrors: body-color, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV8GCY20386
Stock: CY20386A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- 26,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,981
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBL4BVXGCY15056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,899$6,495 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Recent Arrival!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Collapsible Cargo Carrier, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Parking Aids, Front Rubber Mats, LED Headlamps w/Signature Daytime Running Lights, LuxTec Seat Trim, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Protection Package, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System w/11 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Trunk Mats, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Vision Package, Wheel Lock Package, Wheels: 18 Challice-Style Twin 7-Spoke Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BV5GCY21828
Stock: Y21828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 9,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,991$3,078 Below Market
Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California
Jaguar Land Rover of Monterey invites you to take advantage of these fantastic offers on our limited supply offering of Certified VIP vehicles. A Certified VIP vehicle is a vehicle that has been registered with the manufacturer, but NOT with the California Department Of Motor Vehicles (DMV). These vehicles are new, with very low miles, represent a substantial savings and value to our customers. In addition, every one of our designated Certified VIP models in stock include up to 6 years and 100,000 miles warranty protection. Take advantage of the savings before they're all gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BVXGCY08962
Stock: JP1979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-07-2019
- 55,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,495$3,051 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Jaguar purchase. LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 has a low 55092 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Jaguar XF also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BV7GCY18115
Stock: GCY18115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 1,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,777$450 Below Market
Vista Motors - Ontario / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 1,609 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jaguar XF boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Vortex-Style 10-Spoke Alloy, Voice Recorder, Valet Function.* This Jaguar XF Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed ZF Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70, Jaguar Sequential Shift, drive and sport modes and steering wheel mounted shift paddles, Tires: 245/40R19 -inc: 8.0", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, SIRIUS Satellite Radio -inc: 3 month complimentary service.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Vista Motors Inc., 900 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91761.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBF4BVXGCY24718
Stock: Y24718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport33,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,949$760 Below Market
Ken Garff Jaguar - Salt Lake City / Utah
Jaguar XF R-Sport! Certified Pre Owned! The Factory warranty on this has been extended until 04/07/2022 or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Nicely equipped with Navigation, Backup camera, Head up display, Comfort & Convenience Pack, Adaptive LED Headlamps + Signature DRL, Keyless entry and start, Soft Door Close, Driver Assistance Pack, Reverse Park Control, 360 Park Distance Control, Perpendicular Parking System, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Heated and cooled front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pass Assist, Lane Keeping Aid + Driverer Drowsiness, Reverse Traffic Detection & Blind Spot Monitor & CVS, Bluetooth Audio, HD Radio & Satellite Radio, Dynamic Mode. Homelink, and so much more. Stop in today to see this great vehicle and to take it for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBL4BV9GCY14187
Stock: 1J0085A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 76,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,999$656 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $59,550*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 02/01/2021 OR 33,233 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The all-new 2016 Jaguar XF retains the sharp design and handling of its predecessor while adding a roomier interior with improved infotainment options. It makes a strong case against the midsize luxury sedan establishment. This second-generation XF has more interior space due to its longer wheelbase. Underneath, the XF is now made primarily out of aluminum, which means it's lighter and, consequently, more fuel-efficient. The Prestige trim adds 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, blue interior accent lighting, heated front seats with four-way power lumbar, voice controls, smartphone-app integration and a navigation system with SD-card mapping. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lights HID headlights Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Memory Seats Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV0GCY12976
Stock: Y12976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 10,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,991
Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California
Jaguar Land Rover of Monterey invites you to take advantage of these fantastic offers on our limited supply offering of Certified VIP vehicles. A Certified VIP vehicle is a vehicle that has been registered with the manufacturer, but NOT with the California Department Of Motor Vehicles (DMV). These vehicles are new, with very low miles, represent a substantial savings and value to our customers. In addition, every one of our designated Certified VIP models in stock include up to 6 years and 100,000 miles warranty protection. Take advantage of the savings before they're all gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BV0GCY16312
Stock: JP2012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2017
- 48,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$22,998$1,303 Below Market
AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona
2016 Jaguar XF Prestige!! Clean Carfax, smoke free, damage free, and accident free!! The 3.0L V6 Supercharged engine is paired with an 8 speed automatic transmission. It comes in a Storm Gray exterior and is matched with a Jet Black leather interior. This vehicle comes fully equipped with features such as Meridian Premium sound, Sirius Satellite, Navigation, Bluetooth, front and rear parking sensors, back up camera, heated seats, moon roof, Premium Wheels, and much more!! Come in today, visit our website, or give us a call at 480-949-1200! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBE4BV9GCY09954
Stock: A3448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 71,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,991$509 Below Market
Jaguar Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Clean CARFAX. Ebony Black 2016 Jaguar XF Sport RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged 20/30 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Dynamics w/Configurable Dynamics, Comfort Convenience Package, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation System, Wheels: 19' Vortex-Style 10-Spoke Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBF4BV0GCY03151
Stock: 2412A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 47,413 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,311$2,070 Below Market
Willis Lexus - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV9GCY11440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,888
Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California
Jaguar of Monterey invites you to take advantage of these fantastic offers on our limited supply offering of Certified VIP vehicles. A Certified VIP vehicle is a vehicle that has been registered with the manufacturer, but NOT with the California Department Of Motor Vehicles (DMV). These vehicles are new, with very low miles, represent a substantial savings and value to our customers. In addition, every one of our designated Certified VIP models in stock include up to 6 years and 100,000 miles warranty protection. Take advantage of the savings before they're all gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBF4BV8GCY04676
Stock: JP1971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-07-2019
- 20,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$26,998
CarMax Austin North - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BV8GCY16485
Stock: 19046846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,445 miles
$28,900
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2016 Jaguar XF Prestige **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Jet w/LuxTec Seat Trim, Heated front seats, Heated Front Windshield, LED Headlamps w/Signature Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System w/11 Speakers, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Wheels: 19" Razor-Style Twin 7-Spoke Alloy.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV9GCY19263
Stock: 8W19595A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XF searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XF
- 5(56%)
- 4(11%)
- 3(22%)
- 1(11%)
Related Jaguar XF info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Jaguar X-Type Irvine CA
- Used Jaguar XF Brownsville TX
- Used Jaguar XF Richmond VA
- Used Jaguar XJ Dayton OH
- Used Jaguar I-PACE Riverside CA
- Used Jaguar S-Type Orange CA
- Used Jaguar XJ Stone Mountain GA
- Used Jaguar XJ Worcester MA
- Used Jaguar XJ Charlotte NC
- Used Jaguar S-Type Lakeland FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS