Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

Very Happy Indeed Don , 09/21/2018 E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 71 of 73 people found this review helpful The performance of the car, from my expectations, is spot on. In Eco mode, I find myself driving the car with patience and purpose. If I need a little more, it's there. In Sport mode, it's a completely different car. Dr. Jekyll, meet Mr. Hyde. The response never lets me down. In sport mode, the car begs to be driven differently. So I oblige. My only performance related mark that is not "great" is shifting, and that is really only a concern when I want to use the paddle shifters. If I leave it in full auto, it's as responsive as I want it to be, when I want it to respond. When I use the paddle shifters, it doesn't change gears nearly as quickly as I want it to, which is due to not having a dual clutch. The response time using the paddles has the feel of talking on the phone with an echo. It makes you just a little less sure about when to shift, because you need to account for the delay. As far as comfort is concerned, I commute 3-4 hours a day, and I don't mind doing it in this car. My kids have mentioned that the rear seats are not as comfortable as my previous sedan, however. The interior of the vehicle is simple elegance. I drove the Audi and the BMW, and four main factors pushed Mercedes way above those others. First, the interior; the Audi feels stale inside, plastic and simple. The BMW is cluttered with features, which get in the way of what you want to do with the car (drive it). The Mercedes has what you need, with quality and style. Second, the performance; the Audi felt like it was trying too hard, as if pushing it could break it. Getting close to the red line felt like you were about to break the law. The BMW felt bulky (thank the fact that the 5 series is based off the 7 series), like the fenders were in the way. And under lateral load, the weight shift was dramatic. The Mercedes grabs your attention and keeps it. Getting close to the red line feels like your riding a thoroughbred that is itching for the gate to open as it grabs the next gear with enthusiasm and reaching for that line again. The only negative mark for the performance of the Mercedes is that there is a bit of an under-steer. Now, if I could only bolt on that twin turbo for the 3.0 liter to this 3.5... that would be insane. Third, the style; the Audi felt very small, and the Volkswagen influence is obvious. I couldn't get that relationship out of my way. The Audi looks and feels like an upgraded Volkswagen, because it is, and when you know that, it is like a bad smell in the room. You can't away from it. The BMW looks beautiful, and sleek, for sure. But once you get inside, and you see just how big the fenders are from the drivers seat, when you get back outside, the stance of the car changes. It's bigger than it needs to be. Like someone who is wearing a shirt one size too small. The Mercedes removes all of these issues. There is no outside influence for the Mercedes, so forget about having any Volkswagen influences. And the lines of the vehicle are clean, cut and elegant. There is no bulkiness to the Mercedes at all. It doesn't sit too high, or too low. It's not in your way, it is the way. And finally, the cost of ownership. The Audi is overpriced, and the extending the warranty doesn't come close to the timelines that Mercedes offers for the price. The BMW price is fair, but extending the warranty to match what Mercedes offers costs twice as much. Which tells you a lot. If the extended warranty costs a lot, it's because they get a lot of warranty related issues, plain and simple. If the car didn't need a lot of repairs, on average, the cost of the warranty would not be so high. I paid $3200 to extend my Mercedes warranty to 2022 with unlimited miles. BMW wanted $6800 for the same warranty. Report Abuse

Good experience driving 2016 MB E350 4Matic Joe , 12/03/2016 E 350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful Well, this is my first MB and I must say that after almost 6 months of driving my used (2000 miles when bought) 2016 E350 Luxury AWD, I am very happy with my experience so far. The car (color black) looks classy all the time, and feels like I have a business suit on every time I drive it. I must say that the interior is acceptable, but not much to write home about, but performance is great and steering is responsive. I came from a 2011 Lexus ES 350, so much of the time I feel myself comparing my MB experience to the Lexus. I feel that the acceleration is about the same between the two cars (excellent), but the MB seems to clunk into downshifting when I punch the gas (Lexus was just as responsive, but smoother downshift). No biggie, but something I noticed during my need for acceleration where the Lexus was much smoother. Electronics on the Lexus were not as advanced, so it is not fair to compare the two cars in this category, although the MB's command system is a bit confusing to me at times and is not as intuitive as it should be. I've driven in combined highway and city and the gas mileage has been pretty much as advertised (requires premium fuel). The ride is very comfortable (something I value, thus my selection of the luxury model over the sport). I did have problems rotating the tires on this car the first time around. I typically do this type of maintenance myself and I couldn't break the factory torqued lug nuts loose for the life of me, but an investment in a breaker bar quickly solved this problem. I love getting into this car for road trips and cranking up my favorite tunes on the stereo. Very classy looking car, quiet comfortable ride, tight response. It's not a sports car, but when I want to get up and go and take corners aggressively, it delivers a satisfying experience. Looking forward to driving in the snow and ice and challenging the AWD. Hopefully I will experience continued satisfaction and high reliability going forward. I've driven the car for over 4000 miles now and I'm very satisfied with my purchase. UPDATE AFTER 9000 miles - I still enjoy driving this great looking car. A stranger commented to me a few days ago, saying "great looking car" as we exited our cars in a parking lot. Ride is still tight and quiet. The one thing I continue to experience (but very willing to tolerate) is the kind of jerky motion as you press the accelerator from a stop. Again, my Lexus ES350 was smoother in this regard, but it does kind of give you a more sporty feel in my MB, and I'm ok with it. Bottom line I still really like the looks and feel of driving this car. I feel like I'm in that car commercial (not a Mercedes commercial) where I'm always looking for a reason to get in my E350 beauty and drive it somewhere special. My excitement for this car has not faded one bit. I've done an oil change, tire rotation and inspected the brakes. So far tire tread wear is minimal and wear is even across the tires and brake pads all still look great. I would definitely recommend this car for someone who is looking to ride in style, with the sports car response and capability sitting there patiently just waiting for the driver's queue to engage. ENJOY !!! Update in Snow/ice: Well, after almost 9,7000 miles I had my first opportunity to ride in about 3 inches of fresh snow (still snowing at the time). WOW, this car dug into the snow like I was riding a snowmobile. On a couple of occasions, on clear stretch of road I was a little aggressive with the accelerator just to see how the AWD would respond and boy was I impressed. The car kept on the straight and narrow, dug in and just lunged forward. I'm real happy with performance in the snow and I'll have full confidence in traction and safety going forward if (when) the need ever arises to drive in messy weather again. Of course you always need to be careful when stopping (even with the best AWD and anti-lock braking), so leave plenty of room between you and the cars around you in such weather. UPDATE after 12,000 miles: Still enjoying -About a month away from the expiration of my factory warranty (although I did purchase an extended warranty). I'm worried as I enter the extended warranty coverage. During the past year I've had the accessory battery (the one in the trunk) go bad on me and a couple of months ago the main battery showed up with a bad cell during yearly inspection at my local AAA (good catch AAA). Both batteries were replaced by Mercedes under the warranty, but makes me a little nervous about what repairs are to come down stream. I'm sure there will be all kinds of caveats (and added cost) associated with my extended warranty but we'll see. Another item that concerned me was that on a very cold night, I parked on an incline and engaged the emergency brake (I rarely use this brake). Could not disengage. The brake finally disengaged after the interior of the car heated up a little. Dealership looked at it and did some lube, but couldn't determine cause. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Air Conditioning Issue Driving Me Crazy! LovelyCeremony , 11/14/2016 E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 41 of 45 people found this review helpful I bought my 2016 E350 after looking at several luxury makes. The ride, comfort, and features of the car were far superior to any others in its price class. However, an issue with the air conditioning has made owning this vehicle extremely frustrating, and unhappy about my decision to purchase a Mercedes, along with frustration and anger at their response. Here's the issue I'm having -- with no pattern, rhyme or reason, and with no warning, the two air vents on either side of the steering wheel stop blowing cold air, and bring in hot, recirculated air, for about 5-10 seconds. It's a noticeable sensation, and very unpleasant, especially when driving in 98-degree heat! I've brought the car to the dealership three times, leaving it there for a week at a time, and they say they have been "unable to duplicate" the issue. Since this occurs on a non-regular basis, obviously they're not driving it enough to have it occur when they're driving it! I finally contacted Mercedes-Benz USA, and got this explanation from the rep -- "if the dealership can't find a problem, then your vehicle is operating the way it was engineered to do." Please don't insult my intelligence and tell me that a $56,000 vehicle is supposed to have the air conditioning blow hot air through the driver's side vents whenever it chooses! I am going to give them one more chance this week -- supposedly a "technical specialist" is coming to look at it -- and then I'm going to file a claim under the Florida "Lemon Law." This may be an unusual issue, but there needs to be a resolution -- which, in my opinion, is either fix my vehicle correctly, or give me a purchase credit, minus the miles I've driven it, for a new vehicle. What was supposed to be a pleasurable experience in my Mercedes has turned into a big problem. If anyone else out there has had this issue, please post about it! Thank you! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

E Monster!! MikeyIII , 11/16/2018 E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I picked up this brand new left over (2017) E550. It has the $10,400 package and it's black on black with sport seats, AMG appointments, etc. Dealer gave me $20,000 off being a leftover. Full warranty. My mechanic said to me how much? But the car! This car is fast, aggressive yet subtle. Handles great and is quiet and smooth. If you put it in sport it's just ridiculous. I've had it for 2 weeks and LOVE this car. Coming from a 2011 E350, which I loved...this is just pure fun. Hard to beat a twin turbo 4.7 V8! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse