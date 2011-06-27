  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,214$27,884$31,573
Clean$23,198$26,718$30,252
Average$21,165$24,387$27,610
Rough$19,133$22,056$24,968
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,585$27,160$30,753
Clean$22,595$26,024$29,466
Average$20,616$23,754$26,893
Rough$18,636$21,483$24,319
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,732$22,723$25,730
Clean$18,904$21,773$24,654
Average$17,248$19,874$22,500
Rough$15,592$17,974$20,347
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,300$22,226$25,166
Clean$18,490$21,297$24,113
Average$16,870$19,439$22,007
Rough$15,251$17,581$19,901
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,615$22,589$25,577
Clean$18,792$21,644$24,507
Average$17,145$19,756$22,366
Rough$15,499$17,867$20,226
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,306$22,194$25,097
Clean$18,496$21,266$24,047
Average$16,876$19,411$21,947
Rough$15,255$17,555$19,846
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,229$22,144$25,074
Clean$18,422$21,219$24,025
Average$16,808$19,367$21,926
Rough$15,194$17,516$19,828
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,661$28,157$31,671
Clean$23,626$26,980$30,346
Average$21,556$24,626$27,695
Rough$19,486$22,272$25,045
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,706$19,407$21,122
Clean$16,963$18,596$20,238
Average$15,477$16,973$18,470
Rough$13,991$15,351$16,703
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,701$22,379$25,073
Clean$18,874$21,443$24,024
Average$17,221$19,573$21,925
Rough$15,567$17,702$19,827
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,058$28,516$31,992
Clean$24,006$27,324$30,653
Average$21,903$24,940$27,976
Rough$19,800$22,556$25,299
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,944$52,909$59,908
Clean$44,016$50,698$57,402
Average$40,160$46,274$52,388
Rough$36,304$41,851$47,375
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,321$22,250$25,194
Clean$18,510$21,320$24,139
Average$16,889$19,460$22,031
Rough$15,267$17,600$19,923
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,791$22,791$25,806
Clean$18,960$21,838$24,726
Average$17,299$19,933$22,567
Rough$15,638$18,028$20,407
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,757$26,207$29,673
Clean$21,802$25,111$28,432
Average$19,892$22,920$25,949
Rough$17,982$20,729$23,465
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,002$47,493$52,016
Clean$41,198$45,508$49,840
Average$37,589$41,537$45,487
Rough$33,980$37,567$41,134
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,132$23,184$26,251
Clean$19,287$22,214$25,152
Average$17,597$20,276$22,955
Rough$15,908$18,338$20,759
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,225$26,276$29,344
Clean$22,251$25,177$28,116
Average$20,302$22,981$25,661
Rough$18,352$20,784$23,205
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,966$32,205$36,466
Clean$26,793$30,859$34,940
Average$24,445$28,166$31,889
Rough$22,098$25,474$28,837
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,219 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,219 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,219 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $15,194 to $25,074, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.