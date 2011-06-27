Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

Most Fun to Drive (Still is.) ccelpjack , 09/21/2015 E320 Rwd CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful The 2005 E320 CDI is the most fun to drive car that I've ever owned in my short 70 years. This car was made to be driven and driven hard! I've owned four Mercedes vehicles-1 gas and 3 diesels and the 2005 E320 CDI is the fastest and nearly has the most torque of the three. I absolutely love to drive this car. It literally is as solid as a rock. It tracks down the highway like an arrow and when I pass a semi at highway speeds (or a little more) it doesn't waver one single millimeter. I sometimes take it out on the Interstate and drive it just for the fun of it. I LOVE THIS CAR! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still fast and a headturner after 4 yrs. Ernest C , 11/17/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful After leasing my 2005 E500, I decided to keep it. And I don't regret it. I love this car! It's black with chrome wheels and gets a lot of attention. I have not had any major problems. Other than the scheduled maintenance, I took it in for an AC glitch. I love the luxury equipments that came standard. From the GPS and satellite to the pulsating seats and xenon headlamps. And this bad boy gets excellent gas mileage. I averaged 29.6 mpg on the highway last month, on a trip to San Francisco. City epa averages around 18- 20 mpg. I'll be keeping this till the next E Class comes out. Report Abuse

A Great Ride So Far benz_man , 04/10/2013 26 of 29 people found this review helpful We bought our 05 CDI with 48K on it 1 year ago tomorrow so I thought this would be a good time to right a review since I came here to read a bunch before I bought it. This car is a joy to drive and has been nothing but great for us. We downsized from an 07 Suburban because we really didn't need the room anymore and the Suburban is hard to give up if you've ever driven one. Great mileage, pretty much 28 in town and 35-37ish highway. This car feels safe, drives great, is quiet and has been bulletproof. I had one service issue, a door lock problem. The extended warranty covered it for 100 bucks. Drive one and put your foot into it. The diesel torque will put a smile on your face, I promise. Report Abuse

Outstanding automobile Four door sedan , 10/23/2006 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This is my third MB. It is the best auto I have ever owned or driven. My wife and all who have driven it, rate it as the best drive and ride they have experienced. Mileage is fantastic. A 1000 mi. trip, with 900 miles of turnpike driving resulted in 35.9 mpg as measured with fill to cap to start and fill to cap at finish Report Abuse