Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,796
|$3,947
|$4,580
|Clean
|$2,500
|$3,534
|$4,100
|Average
|$1,909
|$2,708
|$3,138
|Rough
|$1,317
|$1,881
|$2,177
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,477
|$10,285
|$11,832
|Clean
|$6,686
|$9,209
|$10,590
|Average
|$5,104
|$7,056
|$8,107
|Rough
|$3,522
|$4,903
|$5,623
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$3,759
|$4,337
|Clean
|$2,423
|$3,365
|$3,882
|Average
|$1,850
|$2,579
|$2,972
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,792
|$2,061
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,703
|$3,749
|$4,326
|Clean
|$2,417
|$3,357
|$3,872
|Average
|$1,845
|$2,572
|$2,964
|Rough
|$1,273
|$1,787
|$2,056
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,602
|$3,610
|$4,165
|Clean
|$2,327
|$3,232
|$3,727
|Average
|$1,776
|$2,476
|$2,853
|Rough
|$1,226
|$1,721
|$1,979
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,946
|$3,915
|$4,450
|Clean
|$2,635
|$3,505
|$3,983
|Average
|$2,011
|$2,686
|$3,049
|Rough
|$1,388
|$1,866
|$2,115
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,106
|$4,352
|$5,039
|Clean
|$2,777
|$3,896
|$4,510
|Average
|$2,120
|$2,985
|$3,452
|Rough
|$1,463
|$2,074
|$2,395
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$1,674
|$1,833
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,499
|$1,640
|Average
|$950
|$1,148
|$1,256
|Rough
|$656
|$798
|$871
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,875
|$3,844
|$4,380
|Clean
|$2,571
|$3,442
|$3,921
|Average
|$1,962
|$2,637
|$3,001
|Rough
|$1,354
|$1,832
|$2,082
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,437
|$7,129
|$8,066
|Clean
|$4,862
|$6,382
|$7,219
|Average
|$3,712
|$4,890
|$5,526
|Rough
|$2,561
|$3,398
|$3,833