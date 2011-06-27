Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

E 320 from my experience Harrison Anderson , 04/06/2015 E320 4dr Sedan 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2002 E320 over 2 years ago. I have owned a lot of cars in my 60 years. This is my first Mercedes. Purchased with 161k miles. Now over 202k. This is the best car I have ever owned. I love driving it. I love the body style. the reliability. the comfort. Some repairs but nothing major. so impressed I found 2 more. a 2001 for my wife and by accident came across a 2000. My wife loves hers. the 2000 will be for my daughter when she gets her license. Report Abuse

Whale Tail... idrury , 10/07/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle with 132K miles on it from a mechanic that had owned it for 5 years. I had it in my possession for a little over a year. The main reason I bought the car was for transporting my road bike. In terms of functionality, it performs admirably, the wagon bodystyle is very good at hauling around the road bike and makes Costco trips a breeze. Performance - The engine power is adequate and the transmission shifts smoothly. Fuel Economy - On the highway you can achieve near 30MPG with cruise control; however, city mileage is near not so pleasant, 12 or 14 MPG. Handling/Ride Quality - Handling is okay and ride quality was a bit floaty. Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle Ralph W. Cutter , 09/26/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Quality, all the way around. No complaints. However, I do have a problem with the CD changer in the trunk. The radio shows there is no CD in the changer when there is. Can't get it to work. Mercedes say's it will be hefty charge to fix! Other than that the car is unbeatable. I have only had oil changes and routine mait. done in 6 years. Mercedes knows how to build a quality automobile without question. This is my 4th Mercedes and without question not my last! Report Abuse

Excellent car! Robert , 12/20/2005 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this Mercedes used. It has a moonroof, leather, 12 power seats, heated seats, all one touch windows, and shiftronic. It does everything right. Its been on one long trip so far and has excellent comfort and features. I love the car and plan to keep it for many years to come Report Abuse