Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
E 320 from my experience
I purchased a 2002 E320 over 2 years ago. I have owned a lot of cars in my 60 years. This is my first Mercedes. Purchased with 161k miles. Now over 202k. This is the best car I have ever owned. I love driving it. I love the body style. the reliability. the comfort. Some repairs but nothing major. so impressed I found 2 more. a 2001 for my wife and by accident came across a 2000. My wife loves hers. the 2000 will be for my daughter when she gets her license.
Whale Tail...
I bought this vehicle with 132K miles on it from a mechanic that had owned it for 5 years. I had it in my possession for a little over a year. The main reason I bought the car was for transporting my road bike. In terms of functionality, it performs admirably, the wagon bodystyle is very good at hauling around the road bike and makes Costco trips a breeze. Performance - The engine power is adequate and the transmission shifts smoothly. Fuel Economy - On the highway you can achieve near 30MPG with cruise control; however, city mileage is near not so pleasant, 12 or 14 MPG. Handling/Ride Quality - Handling is okay and ride quality was a bit floaty.
Excellent Vehicle
Quality, all the way around. No complaints. However, I do have a problem with the CD changer in the trunk. The radio shows there is no CD in the changer when there is. Can't get it to work. Mercedes say's it will be hefty charge to fix! Other than that the car is unbeatable. I have only had oil changes and routine mait. done in 6 years. Mercedes knows how to build a quality automobile without question. This is my 4th Mercedes and without question not my last!
Excellent car!
I bought this Mercedes used. It has a moonroof, leather, 12 power seats, heated seats, all one touch windows, and shiftronic. It does everything right. Its been on one long trip so far and has excellent comfort and features. I love the car and plan to keep it for many years to come
Good all around Wagon
I purchased this wagon with 82k on it and now it has around 117k. It has had a few repairs, but nothing truly outrageous. It drives very well, especially at high speeds on the highway. This wagon can take on 85 mph all day. I have averaged about 21 mpg, with about half highway and half city. The 4Matic AWD is truly a dream. One nice touch is the third seat. It's not habitable by adults, but my children think its a novelty to sit in a rear- facing seat. One maintenance item to watch out for: the rear window regulators WILL break, and they are about $400 to replace from the dealer. Try to find a European auto mechanic rather than always bringing it to the dealer.
