Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

2007 C230 Sport Sedan Dipak , 12/13/2006 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Beautiful car. Looked at various alternatives including the 3 series, Lexus IS, Acura TL, and Infiniti G35. Ultimately, this car had the perfect balance of looks, quality, value, performance, style and roominess for my wife and I.

DON'T BUY! tell_the_truth , 11/18/2013 115 of 125 people found this review helpful I can't believe nobody has mentioned the balance shaft gear failure! This is very common issue in all Mercedes Benz cars that have the M272 engine in it. This is a major issue that costs over 5K to replace and that's if your engine is not destroyed by the metal that goes through your engine as this gear/sprocket fails. Do a little research and see for yourself there are multiple class action lawsuits regarding this matter and since 2010 MB USA fails to accept responsibility and sticks its customers with this huge repair bill! Beware this issue starts with the P0016 together with the P0017 engine code with failure soon to follow! Also shame on Edmunds for not listing such a well known issue!

Major defect with Mercedes engine components md_car_review , 02/08/2015 C280 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) 39 of 43 people found this review helpful The overall reliability for the 2006-2007 W203s is excellent until you encounter failure of the balance shaft gear. My father owns the 2006 model, and the component failures that he experienced with his car are now mirrored at precisely the same mileage on mine. 1) The thermostat valve tends to fail after around 100,000 km. 2) More importantly, the balance shaft gear fails after around 130-140,000 km. This is a MAJOR DEFECT that MB declines to recall. Essentially the gear wears out prematurely, and if not replaced, the engine will eventually fail. The repair cost is $5-6,000. As a consumer, this is unacceptable. Shame on Mercedes-Benz.

lst Time Mercedes Owner Marianne B. , 11/26/2006 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Purchased my C280 AWD in Oct. '06. The ride is truly smooth. It takes road bumps with no problem. The sound system is great and the navigation system gets me where I want to go without getting lost. I had to take the car back to the service department since it was surging forward when my foot came off the brake. They discovered it was down a 1/2 quart of transmission fluid (and this is a brand new car). Needless to say, I'm gonna keep my eyes open to this potential problem.