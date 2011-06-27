Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$3,964
|$4,793
|Clean
|$2,242
|$3,576
|$4,316
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,800
|$3,361
|Rough
|$1,276
|$2,025
|$2,407
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,925
|$3,960
|$4,548
|Clean
|$2,640
|$3,572
|$4,095
|Average
|$2,071
|$2,797
|$3,189
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,023
|$2,284
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,795
|$4,368
|$5,252
|Clean
|$2,523
|$3,941
|$4,729
|Average
|$1,979
|$3,086
|$3,683
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,231
|$2,637
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,101
|$4,898
|$5,906
|Clean
|$2,800
|$4,419
|$5,318
|Average
|$2,196
|$3,460
|$4,142
|Rough
|$1,593
|$2,502
|$2,966
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,513
|$3,497
|$4,054
|Clean
|$2,269
|$3,155
|$3,651
|Average
|$1,780
|$2,470
|$2,843
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,786
|$2,036
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,124
|$4,555
|$5,363
|Clean
|$2,820
|$4,110
|$4,829
|Average
|$2,212
|$3,218
|$3,761
|Rough
|$1,604
|$2,327
|$2,693