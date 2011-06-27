  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,484$3,964$4,793
Clean$2,242$3,576$4,316
Average$1,759$2,800$3,361
Rough$1,276$2,025$2,407
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,925$3,960$4,548
Clean$2,640$3,572$4,095
Average$2,071$2,797$3,189
Rough$1,502$2,023$2,284
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,795$4,368$5,252
Clean$2,523$3,941$4,729
Average$1,979$3,086$3,683
Rough$1,435$2,231$2,637
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,101$4,898$5,906
Clean$2,800$4,419$5,318
Average$2,196$3,460$4,142
Rough$1,593$2,502$2,966
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,513$3,497$4,054
Clean$2,269$3,155$3,651
Average$1,780$2,470$2,843
Rough$1,291$1,786$2,036
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,124$4,555$5,363
Clean$2,820$4,110$4,829
Average$2,212$3,218$3,761
Rough$1,604$2,327$2,693
Sell my 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,242 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,576 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels.
