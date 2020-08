Used 2011 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

Hertz Car Sales Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. 2011 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VOdometer is 65559 miles below market average! 28/36 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/philadelphia or call us at 215-240-8681.Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSU3C52BT098176

Stock: 098176

Certified Pre-Owned: No