Used 2011 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

636 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cooper Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
  • 2011 MINI Cooper
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    69,245 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,899

    $2,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    42,767 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,849

    $2,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Dark Green
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    71,809 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,777

    $1,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S in Orange
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    66,981 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    96,623 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,500

    $1,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    85,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,899

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    30,061 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,395

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S in Gray
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    105,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S in Black
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    119,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,845

    $207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S in Black
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    84,294 miles
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    94,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,251

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    103,873 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    33,502 miles

    $8,777

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    56,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,851

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    68,482 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,881

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper

    74,606 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,677

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works in Black
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works

    91,724 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper S

    47,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2011 MINI Cooper

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper

Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper
Overall Consumer Rating
4.327 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (4%)
MINI is a big LEMON
David Ginsburg,07/25/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
You could buy a MINI...or you could throw a pile of cash into a burning dumpster and get the same value. I have a 2011 MINI S, with 63k miles. Car is CONSTANTLY in need of repair. To date, I've replaced the ignition coils and spark plugs three times apiece--THREE TIMES!-- plus hoses, a water pump, drive wheel, fly wheel, water pump pulley, and the AC compressor. Now, the radio is fried and the replacement is $1,000.00 installed. It's hugely expensive and frustrating, and I would NEVER buy another MINI. I've spoke with the customer relations team several times, and although they are very nice and do their best to placate customers, that's all they do--placate you. There is never an actual solution provided. I'm hoping a class-action suit is filed against MINI soon, because I believe they are defrauding consumers with poorly-built cars and hiding the true costs of ownership. This is the worst ownership experience I've had in 25+ years of driving.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
MINI
Cooper
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related MINI Cooper info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings