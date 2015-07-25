Used 2011 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- 69,245 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,899$2,235 Below Market
- 42,767 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,849$2,913 Below Market
- 71,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,777$1,078 Below Market
- 66,981 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,523 Below Market
- 96,623 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$1,003 Below Market
- 85,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,899$757 Below Market
- 30,061 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,395
- 105,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$734 Below Market
- 119,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,845$207 Below Market
- 84,294 miles
$7,995$707 Below Market
- 94,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,251
- 103,873 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 33,502 miles
$8,777
- 56,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,851
- 68,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,881
- 74,606 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,677
- 91,724 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 47,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,599
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
David Ginsburg,07/25/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
You could buy a MINI...or you could throw a pile of cash into a burning dumpster and get the same value. I have a 2011 MINI S, with 63k miles. Car is CONSTANTLY in need of repair. To date, I've replaced the ignition coils and spark plugs three times apiece--THREE TIMES!-- plus hoses, a water pump, drive wheel, fly wheel, water pump pulley, and the AC compressor. Now, the radio is fried and the replacement is $1,000.00 installed. It's hugely expensive and frustrating, and I would NEVER buy another MINI. I've spoke with the customer relations team several times, and although they are very nice and do their best to placate customers, that's all they do--placate you. There is never an actual solution provided. I'm hoping a class-action suit is filed against MINI soon, because I believe they are defrauding consumers with poorly-built cars and hiding the true costs of ownership. This is the worst ownership experience I've had in 25+ years of driving.
