Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,407
|$9,350
|$10,804
|Clean
|$6,958
|$8,777
|$10,109
|Average
|$6,061
|$7,630
|$8,720
|Rough
|$5,164
|$6,483
|$7,331
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,290
|$9,214
|$10,653
|Clean
|$6,849
|$8,649
|$9,968
|Average
|$5,966
|$7,519
|$8,598
|Rough
|$5,083
|$6,388
|$7,228
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,136
|$13,431
|$15,169
|Clean
|$10,462
|$12,607
|$14,193
|Average
|$9,113
|$10,959
|$12,243
|Rough
|$7,765
|$9,312
|$10,292
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,155
|$8,935
|$10,270
|Clean
|$6,722
|$8,387
|$9,610
|Average
|$5,855
|$7,291
|$8,289
|Rough
|$4,989
|$6,195
|$6,968
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,946
|$8,801
|$10,188
|Clean
|$6,525
|$8,261
|$9,533
|Average
|$5,684
|$7,181
|$8,223
|Rough
|$4,843
|$6,102
|$6,913
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,247
|$9,163
|$10,597
|Clean
|$6,808
|$8,601
|$9,916
|Average
|$5,930
|$7,477
|$8,553
|Rough
|$5,053
|$6,353
|$7,190
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,332
|$8,088
|$9,399
|Clean
|$5,949
|$7,592
|$8,794
|Average
|$5,182
|$6,600
|$7,586
|Rough
|$4,415
|$5,607
|$6,377
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,443
|$9,145
|$10,427
|Clean
|$6,993
|$8,584
|$9,756
|Average
|$6,091
|$7,462
|$8,415
|Rough
|$5,190
|$6,340
|$7,075
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,579
|$9,706
|$11,293
|Clean
|$7,120
|$9,111
|$10,566
|Average
|$6,202
|$7,920
|$9,114
|Rough
|$5,284
|$6,729
|$7,662
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,582
|$9,555
|$11,032
|Clean
|$7,123
|$8,969
|$10,322
|Average
|$6,205
|$7,797
|$8,904
|Rough
|$5,287
|$6,624
|$7,485
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,895
|$10,098
|$11,743
|Clean
|$7,417
|$9,479
|$10,988
|Average
|$6,461
|$8,240
|$9,478
|Rough
|$5,505
|$7,001
|$7,968
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,991
|$9,979
|$11,470
|Clean
|$7,508
|$9,367
|$10,732
|Average
|$6,540
|$8,143
|$9,257
|Rough
|$5,572
|$6,919
|$7,782