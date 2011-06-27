  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,407$9,350$10,804
Clean$6,958$8,777$10,109
Average$6,061$7,630$8,720
Rough$5,164$6,483$7,331
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,290$9,214$10,653
Clean$6,849$8,649$9,968
Average$5,966$7,519$8,598
Rough$5,083$6,388$7,228
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,136$13,431$15,169
Clean$10,462$12,607$14,193
Average$9,113$10,959$12,243
Rough$7,765$9,312$10,292
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,155$8,935$10,270
Clean$6,722$8,387$9,610
Average$5,855$7,291$8,289
Rough$4,989$6,195$6,968
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,946$8,801$10,188
Clean$6,525$8,261$9,533
Average$5,684$7,181$8,223
Rough$4,843$6,102$6,913
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,247$9,163$10,597
Clean$6,808$8,601$9,916
Average$5,930$7,477$8,553
Rough$5,053$6,353$7,190
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,332$8,088$9,399
Clean$5,949$7,592$8,794
Average$5,182$6,600$7,586
Rough$4,415$5,607$6,377
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,443$9,145$10,427
Clean$6,993$8,584$9,756
Average$6,091$7,462$8,415
Rough$5,190$6,340$7,075
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,579$9,706$11,293
Clean$7,120$9,111$10,566
Average$6,202$7,920$9,114
Rough$5,284$6,729$7,662
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,582$9,555$11,032
Clean$7,123$8,969$10,322
Average$6,205$7,797$8,904
Rough$5,287$6,624$7,485
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,895$10,098$11,743
Clean$7,417$9,479$10,988
Average$6,461$8,240$9,478
Rough$5,505$7,001$7,968
Estimated values

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,991$9,979$11,470
Clean$7,508$9,367$10,732
Average$6,540$8,143$9,257
Rough$5,572$6,919$7,782
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,592 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,592 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,592 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $4,415 to $9,399, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.