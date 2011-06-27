2022 Lincoln Navigator Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,710
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|440 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|510 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|8,700 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|Navigator Plus Exterior Package
|+$1,895
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Revel premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|2nd Row Heated/Ventilated 40/20/40 PowerFold Split Bench Seat w/Tilt and Slide
|yes
|VP - All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$200
|Cargo Area Reversible Mat
|+$85
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.8 in.
|Front hip room
|61.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|heated
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|Chrome Roof Rack with Black Crossbars
|+$250
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|22.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,685 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.7 in.
|Height
|76.4 in.
|Length
|210.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|103.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8,700 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|93.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P275/55R H tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Lincoln Navigator Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 1999
- Used Ford EcoSport
- Used MINI Clubman 2018
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 1996
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2008
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2009
- Used Jaguar E-PACE 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2001
- Used FIAT 500X
- Used Toyota Camry Solara 1999
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- MINI Convertible 2022
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2021
- 2022 Volvo V60
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- Toyota RAV4 2022
Other models to consider
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- Audi Q5 2022
- 2022 Audi Q7
- 2022 A3
- 2022 Audi A6
- 2021 Audi A6
- 2022 e-tron
- 2022 R8
- 2021 Q7
- 2022 Q8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- 2022 Honda Accord
- 2022 Tesla Model 3
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2022 Toyota Camry
- 2022 Chrysler 300
- Mazda 6 2021
- 2022 Dodge Charger
- 2021 AMG GT
- Nissan Altima 2022
Latest updates on new cars
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2023 Toyota Sienna News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
- 2023 Cadillac Escalade News
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class News
Other models
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Converse, TX
- Used Buick Encore in Mission, KS
- Used Mclaren 570S in Hacienda Heights, CA
- Used Lincoln MKX in Augusta, ME
- Used Jeep Renegade in Bartlett, IL
- Used Lexus LS-460 in Radcliff, KY
- Used Audi A4 in Newark, DE
- Used Ford Taurus in Crawfordsville, IN
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in Palatka, FL
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Carmel, NY
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Avenel, NJ
- Used Bentley Continental-Gt in Libertyville, IL
- Used Chrysler 200 in Madison, AL
- Used Toyota Rav4 in Shelbyville, IN
- Used Ford Explorer in Arlington, MA
- Used Nissan GT-R in Rutherford, NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander-Sport in West Sacramento, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Bronxville, NY
- Used BMW 3-Series in Lady Lake, FL
- Used Cadillac XT5 in Southlake, TX
- Used Ferrari F12-Berlinetta in Deer Park, NY
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Irwin, PA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Plug-In-Hybrid in Hicksville, NY
- Used Audi A7 in Emmaus, PA
- Used Jeep Liberty in Shrewsbury, MA
- Used Kia Sportage in Galveston, TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 in Lewes, DE
- Used Subaru Crosstrek in Somerset, NJ
- Used Nissan Frontier in Palm Harbor, FL
- Used Nissan Kicks in Mattapan, MA