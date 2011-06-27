Got my 2007 Lexus RX400h in 2009 used and the car is definitely a great car. Very comfortable to drive and it is a car that makes you feel at home. However, the car is an SUV and most SUV's don't drive that well. If you are looking for a slower paced SUV for the family or just a causal ride than this is for you. The acceleration is practically non-existent. However, it is a hybrid so one shouldn't expect sports car performance but don't expect any at all. The car is slow. Period. Even though I liked the car a lot, one problem I had with is was the maintenance and repair costs. I am sure that it is because it is a Lexus which causes the prices to be so high. Even worse, the car is a hybrid and if you try to take it to most places for maintenance or repairs they will tell you that they do not work on Hybrids. That leaves you with only the dealership for servicing options and we know how much they charge over there. All in all this is a good car but as I have gotten older I have learned my lesson that cars really are a waste of money.

Read more