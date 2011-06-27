  1. Home
2007 Lexus RX 400h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Advanced hybrid technology, smooth ride, seamless acceleration, elegant interior, significant improvement in fuel economy.
  • Hefty price, noticeable engine noise, no third-row seating.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The only hybrid SUV available from a true luxury make, the 2007 Lexus RX 400h impresses with its power, luxurious interior, eye-opening fuel economy numbers and renowned Lexus quality and reliability.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to its gasoline/electric drivetrain, the 2007 Lexus RX 400h combines traditional Lexus luxury with improved fuel economy and utility. Available in either front- or all-wheel drive, the 400h uses an advanced hybrid system that combines a 3.3-liter V6 gas engine with a 288-volt nickel metal battery pack and electric motor generators. The engine and motor generators combine seamlessly, and the RX 400h can run on battery power at low acceleration or when coasting. It also boasts an impressive 286 horsepower (38 more than the RX 330) and has a 0-60-mph time of 7.3 seconds (7.5 seconds for all-wheel-drive models). Those are numbers that belong to most sports coupes, but the RX 400h also posts an EPA mpg rating of 32 city/27 highway.

For 2007, the 400h makes some minor changes to its lists of standard and optional equipment. It now comes with a standard fabric interior, with leather trim available as an option, and added power lumbar adjustment for the power front passenger seat. And while the hybrid SUV already comes with an impressive list of standard safety features, this year it adds a standard tire-pressure monitoring system.

The 2007 Lexus RX 400h is essentially the only real luxury hybrid SUV on the market, but potential buyers may also want to compare it to the Mercury Mariner Hybrid and Toyota's Highlander Hybrid. Although the 400h is substantially more expensive than either, it does offer luxurious interior amenities and tighter handling, as well as better acceleration and performance.

2007 Lexus RX 400h models

The 2007 Lexus RX 400h is a midsize SUV with a gasoline/electric powertrain. The base 400h comes with cloth seats, 10-way power driver and front passenger seats with power lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, second row seats that slide and recline, an eight-speaker, six-disc CD player and 17-inch wheels. Options include leather seats, a roof rack with rails, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, moonroof, HID headlamps that swivel when you turn and 18-inch wheels. The 400h also offers an audio package with an 11-speaker Mark Levinson DVD audio system, and a stand-alone navigation option that includes a back-up camera and voice activation. The vehicle is available with front- or all-wheel drive.

2007 Highlights

Lexus introduced the hybrid-powered sibling to the RX 330 last year, so for 2007 there are only minor changes to the vehicle's list of standard and optional features. In order to appeal to a wider audience, the base 400h now comes with a cloth interior, and former standard (and pricey) features like leather seats and a power moonroof are now offered as options instead.

Performance & mpg

The 400h uses a hybrid drivetrain that combines a 3.3-liter V6 engine with high-torque electric-drive motor-generators. Coupled with a continuously variable transmission, the 400h produces 268 hp and boasts a 0-60-mph time of 7.3 seconds (7.5 seconds for all-wheel-drive models). It has an EPA mpg rating of 32 city/27 highway.

Safety

The 2007 RX 400h provides standard front, side-curtain, head and driver knee airbags. It also comes with antilock brakes, brake assist, stability and traction control and a rollover sensor. Official crash tests of the 400h have not been performed but scores of its sister vehicle, the regular RX 350, should be applicable.

Driving

The 2007 Lexus RX 400h drives a lot like the RX 350, which is not a bad thing at all. The electric motor doesn't provide the gusto V8 sound we love in a performance car, but the acceleration is just as strong. Ride quality is plush and the handling is nice and tight, in spite of the extra 300 pounds the 400h carries over the regular RX 330. However, you can definitely feel that extra weight in turns. We also noticed some rather intrusive engine noise, as the hybrid system forces the V6 to rev up to redline under hard acceleration.

Interior

The 400h has a sleek, high-tech interior with aluminum trim, chrome-rimmed gauges and a touchscreen that displays the gas-electric power distribution. The 40/20/20-split rear seat slides and reclines. The 38-cubic-foot rear cargo capacity expands to just shy of 85 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down, and comes with a power liftgate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus RX 400h.

See all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

400h not suitable for winter with ice
Laurence and Theresa,11/26/2010
The 400h was the first hybrid we owned and we paid a premium at the time. We would not buy a hybrid again. We live in Canada and travel every weekend to snowy conditions. The hybrid is underpowered on the rear axle since it is powered by an electric motor. In situations where the front wheels have low traction and the rear has to take the load it does not perform. We have several friends in British Columbia who Twill not take this vehicle up a driveways if there is snow and ice. Bottom line this is not a 4 wheel. It is an all wheel with insufficient torque in the rear drive train for winter conditions due to a lack of power design in the rear electric drive train. T
I would buy it again.
Alex Azev,10/14/2006
Great SUV, best ride ever. Could have more room between the front seats. Good gas mileage, not as expected but good enough. I've been driving it since February/06 and can't get over how quiet it is. I'm never tired of driving this car.
Great Car with even greater maintenance cost
Louis Brown,10/19/2016
4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Got my 2007 Lexus RX400h in 2009 used and the car is definitely a great car. Very comfortable to drive and it is a car that makes you feel at home. However, the car is an SUV and most SUV's don't drive that well. If you are looking for a slower paced SUV for the family or just a causal ride than this is for you. The acceleration is practically non-existent. However, it is a hybrid so one shouldn't expect sports car performance but don't expect any at all. The car is slow. Period. Even though I liked the car a lot, one problem I had with is was the maintenance and repair costs. I am sure that it is because it is a Lexus which causes the prices to be so high. Even worse, the car is a hybrid and if you try to take it to most places for maintenance or repairs they will tell you that they do not work on Hybrids. That leaves you with only the dealership for servicing options and we know how much they charge over there. All in all this is a good car but as I have gotten older I have learned my lesson that cars really are a waste of money.
Exceeds expectations - great mileage, reliability, luxury
alyssaszoo,06/28/2014
Our first hybrid and first SUV; had it 7 years (+105k miles), in both city and rural areas (dirt roads). Our 400h performs consistently well, even in blizzards and icy/snowy conditions in hilly New England winters. Super comfortable - I'm 5'5" (and been pregnant twice with this car), hubby is 6' - we both love it. Low maintenance - our only major expenses (besides one new set of tires) have been replacing the battery and brakes. Note to new parents: larger, rear-facing car seats fit best on the passenger side to give taller drivers enough legroom (I fit; hubby doesn't). By far the best SUV I've ever driven - and the hybrid/gas mileage factor is the icing on the cake!
See all 35 reviews of the 2007 Lexus RX 400h
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2007 Lexus RX 400h features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Lexus RX 400h

Used 2007 Lexus RX 400h Overview

The Used 2007 Lexus RX 400h is offered in the following submodels: RX 400h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

