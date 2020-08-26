Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h for Sale Near Me

46 listings
RX 400h Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    179,772 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,488

    $991 Below Market
  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in White
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    155,601 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,488

    $823 Below Market
  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    120,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,200 Below Market
  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    83,025 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,488

    $906 Below Market
  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    136,479 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $459 Below Market
  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in White
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    122,490 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    129,826 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,610

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    95,717 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,950

    $522 Below Market
  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    138,863 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Light Green
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    124,114 miles

    $9,694

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in White
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    107,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,908

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Gray
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    174,748 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,788

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    141,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    142,869 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

  • 2008 Lexus RX 400h in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus RX 400h

    162,191 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,262

  • 2007 Lexus RX 400h in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus RX 400h

    149,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,699

    $1,334 Below Market
  • 2007 Lexus RX 400h in White
    used

    2007 Lexus RX 400h

    113,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $808 Below Market
  • 2007 Lexus RX 400h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Lexus RX 400h

    149,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    $416 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 400h

Overall Consumer Rating
4.841 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Great Hybrid SUV
Karin,01/29/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Loved this car from the minute we bought it new. Nearing 80,000 miles and no complaints! Only some paint chips on door edges. Not buying a new one though. Don't like the new design and new screens. No more touch screens - uses a mouse! OMG! They went backwards!
