Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h for Sale Near Me
46 listings
- 179,772 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,488$991 Below Market
- 155,601 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488$823 Below Market
- 120,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$1,200 Below Market
- 83,025 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,488$906 Below Market
- 136,479 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$459 Below Market
- 122,490 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 129,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,610
- 95,717 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,950$522 Below Market
- 138,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
- 124,114 miles
$9,694
- 107,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,908
- 174,748 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,788
- 141,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 142,869 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 162,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,262
- 149,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,699$1,334 Below Market
- 113,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$808 Below Market
- 149,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999$416 Below Market
Karin,01/29/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Loved this car from the minute we bought it new. Nearing 80,000 miles and no complaints! Only some paint chips on door edges. Not buying a new one though. Don't like the new design and new screens. No more touch screens - uses a mouse! OMG! They went backwards!
