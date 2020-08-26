Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h for Sale Near Me

XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts

WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2007 Lexus RX RX 400h Sport Utility 4D

DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD!

ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT!

We are proud to present this beautiful 2007 Lexus RX. Looks great, runs great, ready to go!

'Along with its superb levels of fit and finish, the 2007 Lexus RX 350 provides an impressive combination of comfort, utility and technology. For a midsize crossover luxury SUV, it doesn't get much better than this.' Edmund's expert review

Pros- Well-appointed cabin - luxury sedan ride - practical high-tech features - rock solid reliability history - excellent dealer service.

Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.

XDrive Motors Inc
436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379
Call us at (508) 505-4555
XDriveMotors.com
Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm
Sunday 11am-4pm

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Lexus RX 400h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: JTJHW31U372028813

Stock: 31-3583

Certified Pre-Owned: No

