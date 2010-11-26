Used 2007 Lexus RX 400h for Sale Near Me
46 listings
- 149,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,699$1,334 Below Market
- 113,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$808 Below Market
- 149,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999$416 Below Market
- 132,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994$408 Below Market
- 74,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 180,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$365 Below Market
- 146,765 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950
- 156,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,900
- 177,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 183,246 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
- 172,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
- 114,910 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,842
- 153,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$1,454 Below Market
- 122,258 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,562 Below Market
- 179,772 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,488$991 Below Market
- 155,601 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488$823 Below Market
- 205,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750$901 Below Market
- 160,933 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$762 Below Market
Laurence and Theresa,11/26/2010
The 400h was the first hybrid we owned and we paid a premium at the time. We would not buy a hybrid again. We live in Canada and travel every weekend to snowy conditions. The hybrid is underpowered on the rear axle since it is powered by an electric motor. In situations where the front wheels have low traction and the rear has to take the load it does not perform. We have several friends in British Columbia who Twill not take this vehicle up a driveways if there is snow and ice. Bottom line this is not a 4 wheel. It is an all wheel with insufficient torque in the rear drive train for winter conditions due to a lack of power design in the rear electric drive train. T
