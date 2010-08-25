Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in White
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    153,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    122,258 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $1,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    205,019 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    $901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    160,933 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    116,105 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,488

    $394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    135,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    85,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,621

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    176,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    159,080 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    129,169 miles

    $7,557

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    129,979 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in White
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    94,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    76,427 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    198,344 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    189,343 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    156,071 miles

    $7,600

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus RX 400h in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus RX 400h

    178,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,850

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 400h

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7242 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 1
    (0%)
400,000 Miles and still running smooth
c4neo,08/25/2010
403,069 Miles (YES you read it right 400k+)and still feels smooth/reliable/ No major issues. This is my Second Toyota/Lexus vehicle. I bought this vehicle brand new (8 miles) five years ago and use it as my primary work vehicle (commute from Chicago to Atlanta) every week. I maintained it very good, (regular service, oil change, tries everything) but still my cost of maintenance was far less compared to any other vehicles like BMW/Mercedes (I owned both earlier and had ton of issues) I changed tires 8 times till date (every 50k miles). I am planning to trade in for 2012 RX450h (yes, I will make of my current vehicle till its hit 500,000 miles - Half million, I am very confident it will g
