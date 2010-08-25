Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h for Sale Near Me
46 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 153,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$1,454 Below Market
- 122,258 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,562 Below Market
- 205,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750$901 Below Market
- 160,933 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$762 Below Market
- 116,105 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,488$394 Below Market
- 135,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$315 Below Market
- 85,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,621
- 176,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 159,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,450
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
- 129,169 miles
$7,557
- 129,979 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 94,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$440 Below Market
- 76,427 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 198,344 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 189,343 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,995
- 156,071 miles
$7,600
- 178,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,850
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 400h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 400h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 400h
Write a reviewSee all 242 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7242 Reviews
Report abuse
c4neo,08/25/2010
403,069 Miles (YES you read it right 400k+)and still feels smooth/reliable/ No major issues. This is my Second Toyota/Lexus vehicle. I bought this vehicle brand new (8 miles) five years ago and use it as my primary work vehicle (commute from Chicago to Atlanta) every week. I maintained it very good, (regular service, oil change, tries everything) but still my cost of maintenance was far less compared to any other vehicles like BMW/Mercedes (I owned both earlier and had ton of issues) I changed tires 8 times till date (every 50k miles). I am planning to trade in for 2012 RX450h (yes, I will make of my current vehicle till its hit 500,000 miles - Half million, I am very confident it will g
Related Lexus RX 400h info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Audi S7 2017
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2016
- Used Jaguar XJ 2013
- Used FIAT 500 2016
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2016
- Used Kia Sedona 2015
- Used Kia Sedona 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2015
- Used Acura ILX 2015
- Used Cadillac CT6 2016
- Used FIAT 500e 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2013
- Used Volkswagen CC 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus NX 300 Richmond VA
- Used Lexus GS 300 Mountain View CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Albany NY
- Used Lexus LS 500 Wichita KS
- Used Lexus NX 300 Garland TX
- Used Lexus RX 350L Everett WA
- Used Lexus IS 300 Chandler AZ
- Used Lexus IS 300 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Lexus RC 350 Lexington KY
- Used Lexus IS 350 Scottsdale AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus NX 300 2015 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2010 Aurora CO
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2010 Garden Grove CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE