Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h for Sale Near Me

RX 400h trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Hybrid, All Wheel Drive, 2-LEVEL HEATED FRONT SEATS, 210-WATT MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO.. Alloy Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Hybrid, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: 210-WATT MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM stereo, radio data system, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, cassette, (11) speakers, sound positioning system, 2-LEVEL HEATED FRONT SEATS. Lexus RX 400h with BLACK exterior and IVORY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 208 HP at 5600 RPM*. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG City.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHW31U560004233

Stock: 60004233

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020