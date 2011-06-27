Used 2007 Lexus RX 400h Consumer Reviews
400h not suitable for winter with ice
The 400h was the first hybrid we owned and we paid a premium at the time. We would not buy a hybrid again. We live in Canada and travel every weekend to snowy conditions. The hybrid is underpowered on the rear axle since it is powered by an electric motor. In situations where the front wheels have low traction and the rear has to take the load it does not perform. We have several friends in British Columbia who Twill not take this vehicle up a driveways if there is snow and ice. Bottom line this is not a 4 wheel. It is an all wheel with insufficient torque in the rear drive train for winter conditions due to a lack of power design in the rear electric drive train. T
I would buy it again.
Great SUV, best ride ever. Could have more room between the front seats. Good gas mileage, not as expected but good enough. I've been driving it since February/06 and can't get over how quiet it is. I'm never tired of driving this car.
Great Car with even greater maintenance cost
Got my 2007 Lexus RX400h in 2009 used and the car is definitely a great car. Very comfortable to drive and it is a car that makes you feel at home. However, the car is an SUV and most SUV's don't drive that well. If you are looking for a slower paced SUV for the family or just a causal ride than this is for you. The acceleration is practically non-existent. However, it is a hybrid so one shouldn't expect sports car performance but don't expect any at all. The car is slow. Period. Even though I liked the car a lot, one problem I had with is was the maintenance and repair costs. I am sure that it is because it is a Lexus which causes the prices to be so high. Even worse, the car is a hybrid and if you try to take it to most places for maintenance or repairs they will tell you that they do not work on Hybrids. That leaves you with only the dealership for servicing options and we know how much they charge over there. All in all this is a good car but as I have gotten older I have learned my lesson that cars really are a waste of money.
Exceeds expectations - great mileage, reliability, luxury
Our first hybrid and first SUV; had it 7 years (+105k miles), in both city and rural areas (dirt roads). Our 400h performs consistently well, even in blizzards and icy/snowy conditions in hilly New England winters. Super comfortable - I'm 5'5" (and been pregnant twice with this car), hubby is 6' - we both love it. Low maintenance - our only major expenses (besides one new set of tires) have been replacing the battery and brakes. Note to new parents: larger, rear-facing car seats fit best on the passenger side to give taller drivers enough legroom (I fit; hubby doesn't). By far the best SUV I've ever driven - and the hybrid/gas mileage factor is the icing on the cake!
The Ride Hooked Me
Never bought a car for the ride but one Lexus test drive had me hooked. Originally came from the Volvo for Life Family but Volvo sold me a 2003 XC90 with too many problems. I want quality, safety, service, and piece of mind. Instantly fell in love with Lexus hybrid ride. Could not tell SUV was on. Talk about get up & go. This baby has power. I keep the cruse control on because I am worried about speeding. It is like floating on a cloud, dont realize how fast youre going. Was hoping for better gas mileage. Getting anywhere from 26 to 27 mpg (drive both highway and city). Better than what I was getting before so Im still pleased. Manual says it gets better after 5000 miles. Will see.
