Consumer Rating
(242)
2006 Lexus RX 400h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seamless combination of luxury amenities and hybrid technology, 268 hp with a combined fuel economy rating of 29 mpg, swift acceleration, plush ride quality, elegant interior.
  • Big price tag, more engine noise than RX 330, no third-row seat option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

More power and increased fuel economy make the 2006 Lexus RX 400h an appealing option for those who want to preserve the environment from the comfort of a leather-wrapped cabin.

Vehicle overview

Lexus is leading the way in the luxury hybrid market with the introduction of the 2006 Lexus RX 400h. Based on the ultrapopular Lexus RX 330 SUV, the RX 400h offers traditional Lexus luxury combined with improved fuel economy and eco-friendly utility. Available in either front- or all-wheel drive, the SULEV-rated Lexus RX 400h uses a new hybrid system that combines the efforts of a 3.3-liter V6 engine with three electric motor-generators, scoring an EPA rating of 33 city/28 highway. Equipped with a continuously variable transmission, the Lexus hybrid SUV boasts an impressive 268 hp. That's 38 more horsepower than the RX 330. With a 0-60-mph time of just 7.2 seconds, the RX 400h's quick acceleration belies its frugal fuel consumption. Typically, the RX 400h gets underway with electric power until the computer deems it necessary for the engine to fire up. This makes for quiet takeoffs, but it also highlights other noises that can be intrusive.

To ensure a serene driving experience, Lexus added an acoustic glass windshield and a quieter radiator cooling fan. The battery pack, which is the heart of the hybrid system, is housed under the Lexus 400h's rear seat. With 30 modules comprised of eight cells per module its total peak power is 80-percent stronger than the Toyota Prius'. Another new piece of technology introduced in the RX 400h is an all-encompassing vehicle stability control system Lexus calls Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management (VDIM). Instead of reacting to an already occurring driving situation, VDIM is designed to anticipate vehicle instability in every direction while making corrections.

On the road, the Lexus RX 400h waltzes up steep highway grades as if it was taking a stroll through the suburbs. It feels considerably faster than the RX 330, a vehicle it outweighs by 300 pounds. Additionally, the 400h hybrid has tighter suspension tuning than its Toyota Highlander Hybrid cousin, and this, along with its 18-inch tires, makes for a more engaging drive without compromising the plush ride Lexus buyers expect. The 2006 Lexus RX 400h may command an $11,000 premium over a base RX but it comes loaded with nearly every possible feature.

The standard equipment list includes items such as power-adjustable front seats, stability and traction control, second-row seats that slide and recline, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power rear hatch. Options on the RX 330 that have been made standard on the RX 400h include leather interior trim, a roof rack with rails, a one-touch open/close moonroof, a DVD navigation system with rear backup camera, a six-disc CD changer, xenon headlamps that swivel when you turn and 18-inch alloy wheels. Put all of this stuff on a regular gasoline-powered RX and the premium for the Lexus hybrid is about $3,000. Factor in a tax credit and the money you'll save on gas, and there's plenty to be said for driving the first hybrid luxury SUV.

2006 Lexus RX 400h models

Available in a single trim level with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive, the Lexus RX 400h is visually a dead ringer for its gasoline-powered RX 330 twin. The standard equipment list includes items such as power-adjustable front seats, stability and traction control, second-row seats that slide and recline, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power rear hatch. Also included are amenities like leather upholstery, a roof rack with rails, a one-touch open/close moonroof, a DVD navigation system with rear backup camera that shows what's behind you, a six-disc CD changer, xenon headlamps that swivel when you turn and 18-inch alloy wheels. Only three items are optional on the RX 400h: a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with wireless headphones, heated front seats and a Mark Levinson audio system.

2006 Highlights

Lexus introduces the first luxury-brand hybrid vehicle, the 2006 Lexus RX 400h SUV.

Performance & mpg

In either front- or all-wheel drive, the Lexus RX 400h uses a new hybrid system that combines the standard 3.3-liter V6 engine with three electric motor generators. Mated to a continuously variable transmission, the 400h boasts 268 hp and a 33 city/28 highway fuel economy rating.

Safety

The RX 400h features standard front, side, head, and even driver knee airbags. Standard stability and traction control systems are fully integrated with the hybrid drivetrain, allowing them to anticipate a potential loss of control and react immediately. In NHTSA crash tests, the RX 330 resulted in a five-star rating (out of five) for all but the front passenger, which received a four-star rating.

Driving

Although it's a hybrid, the Lexus RX 400h drives a lot like the RX 330, an SUV we've always liked. Its electric motor may not sound like a V8, but its pull off the line is just about as strong. Ride quality is plush on the highway, and although the hybrid version's extra weight is apparent in turns, the RX 400h remains surefooted. Our only complaint is that engine noise can be intrusive, as the hybrid system gives the V6 more leeway to shoot up to redline under hard acceleration.

Read our 2006 Lexus RX 400h Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Inside the Lexus RX 400h, three round, chrome-rimmed gauges house the vital information, while the 7-inch navigation touchscreen displays the gas-electric power distribution, just like in the Toyota Prius. Aluminum trim gives the cabin a high-tech ambience. In back, a 40/20/40-split rear seat slides and reclines for maximum passenger comfort. The RX 400h offers 84.7 cubic feet of cargo space as well as a standard power-operated liftgate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus RX 400h.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

400,000 Miles and still running smooth
c4neo,08/25/2010
403,069 Miles (YES you read it right 400k+)and still feels smooth/reliable/ No major issues. This is my Second Toyota/Lexus vehicle. I bought this vehicle brand new (8 miles) five years ago and use it as my primary work vehicle (commute from Chicago to Atlanta) every week. I maintained it very good, (regular service, oil change, tries everything) but still my cost of maintenance was far less compared to any other vehicles like BMW/Mercedes (I owned both earlier and had ton of issues) I changed tires 8 times till date (every 50k miles). I am planning to trade in for 2012 RX450h (yes, I will make of my current vehicle till its hit 500,000 miles - Half million, I am very confident it will g
Good value as a used vehicle
Rob,07/01/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I took the plunge with an old Lexus. I joined the ever increasing group of SUV owners and purchased a 2006 RX400h with 148,000 miles for under $7,000.- So far, I'm impressed with the ride quality, the noise isolation, the seating position. How many vehicles can you find with AWD, navigation, bluetooth, leather, moonroof,power rear hatch, heated seats, hybrid power, for under $7,000? If you're going to take the gamble on a vehicle without warranty & high mileage, Toyota, Honda, are probably the best bets. I don't drive this vehicle like a sports car so I'm not concerned about going fast in corners. it has plenty of power, good stopping ability, good gas mileage. The paint is high quality and is holding up as well as the interior. The armrests are a little thin and I made two repairs. Lots of parts are available on EBAY, oem or reproductions. Some parts are expensive but you can also buy many parts or service your vehicle at Toyota dealers, since they are very similar to the Toyota Highlander. I have a good mechanic. It would have been nice if Toyota made these cars run on regular gas instead of premium, other than that, I just hope my hybrid battery lasts awhile longer! After two years and 20,000 miles, for a total of 170,0000 miles, still going strong, with normal maintenance, no breakdowns, a/c is cold, paint and leather still in good shape. Would absolutely buy another, but I would like to get the next generation, the 450H, but they're not as good a bargain as the 400H, yet! My only complaint is that my dash has developed cracks. Toyota had a recall but my cars' cracks didn't show up until the recall had already expired! I contacted customer service and they wouldn't make any concessions, not even a discount on a new dash, which is also expensive to install. I've been hearing other problems with Toyota products, like premature excessive oil use in several of their models. Even Toyota is no longer what it use to be!
Best reliability of the three vehicles I've owned
cjopil,01/27/2012
I've purchased a Ford Taurus and a GM Alero brand new and both vehicles had $2-$3k issues just after 3 years of ownership. I bought a 2006 RX400H used in 2009 (from dealership, it was leased). Initial problem was the battery in the CPU; I don't believe the dealership changed it out and I couldn't start the vehicle if it sat for longer than 24 hours. Since then, no problem - just regular maintenance. Put one new set of tires on it, avg MPG is 27 (being very conscious to "coast." Best savings: my husband sat in 3 hours of traffic to drive 45 miles due to a snowstorm and used less than 2 gallons of gas.
Actual gas mileage = false advertising
phsandiego,11/12/2012
Our gas mileage has never been as advertised. We bought our RX400h with 8000 miles on it in Sept 2006. It was 1 yr old, the prior owner traded it in fast and took a $20k loss on the trade in. We have always averaged 26.2 mpg in a mix of city/hiway driving. We had the hybid inverter module replaced in Feb 2012. $10k+ repair! Our gas mileage then plummeted from 26.2 to 23.4 mpg. We suspect that Lexus reprogrammed the engine management computer to use the gas engine more and the hybrid less so as to extend the life of the batteries and inverter. This way, they won't have to make so many expensive warranty repairs. Please let us know if you saw the same thing with your mileage.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

Thanks to an opulent new hybrid vehicle, the wealthy can now drive with a clear conscience. And from the comfort of a leather-wrapped cabin.

Following the commercial success of the Toyota Prius hybrid and the Honda Civic Hybrid, Lexus is launching the first luxury SUV with hybrid power, the RX 400h.

Based on the RX 330, which is the best-selling luxury SUV on the market, the all-wheel-drive Lexus RX 400h uses a new hybrid system that combines the standard 3.3-liter V6 engine with two high-torque electric motor-generators. The benefits are the best fuel mileage in the SUV category, lower emissions and increased horsepower.

The Lexus 400h is certified as a Super Ultra Low Emission vehicle and boasts 268 hp. That's 38 more horsepower than the RX 330 and according to Lexus it's a power rating more typical of a 4.0-liter V8 engine, hence the 400h moniker.

Lexus also says the 400h accelerates from 0-to-60-mph in 7.3 seconds, which is as quick as the Mercedes-Benz ML500 and quicker than the 330. We noticed the increased power immediately.

The Lexus hybrid's 400h drive system is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) instead of the five-speed automatic in the RX 330. It works well, but the truck's entire powertrain becomes loud when climbing slight grades at low speeds, which Lexus engineers tell us is characteristic of the CVT-hybrid relationship. Otherwise, the Lexus RX 400h drives surprisingly like the RX 330, which we've always liked.

Typically, the 400h starts up under electric power until the computer deems it necessary for the engine to fire up. This makes for quiet takeoffs, but it also highlights other noises that could be intrusive. To ensure a serene driving experience, Lexus added an acoustic glass windshield and a quieter radiator cooling fan. It also added electric power steering and electric air conditioning, so those systems can run prior to the engine kicking in.

The battery pack, which is the heart of the hybrid system, is under the Lexus 400h's rear seat. With 30 modules comprised of eight cells per module its total peak power is 80-percent stronger than the Prius's, which has six cells per module. Plus, it's packed into a new metal case for improved heat rejection and reduced size. So it wouldn't disrupt the truck's 40/20/40-split rear-seat configuration, the pack's been split into three groups and its height has been reduced by 22 percent over the Prius's.

Another new piece of technology introduced in the 400h is an all-encompassing vehicle stability control system Lexus calls Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management (VDIM). Instead of reacting to an already occurring driving situation, VDIM is designed to anticipate vehicle instability in every direction while making stabilizing corrections.

The visual differences between the 400h and the Lexus RX 330 are minimal. Its tire fairings and underbody covers are unique to maintain an optimal 0.35 coefficient of drag, which is important for fuel economy, and the truck wears a reshaped front bumper, a new grille and LED combination taillights. The standard 18-inch aluminum wheels are also unique to the Lexus RX 400h, which weighs 300 pounds more due to the hybrid equipment.

Inside, there's brushed aluminum trim for a high-tech feel, and an illuminated power meter that displays the current hybrid powertrain information. If you opt for the available voice-recognition navigation system, the gas-electric power distribution is not only displayed on the small meter in the gauge cluster, but also appears on the multi-information display's seven-inch touchscreen navigation display just like in the Prius. The Lexus RX 400h also picks up some of the RX 330's options as standard equipment, including high-intensity discharge headlamps and a power rear liftgate. Pricing on the RX 400h is expected to start $4,000-$5000 higher than the Lexus RX 330.

Because the RX 400h has already secured more prelaunch orders than any other Lexus in history, the company is taking extra care to accommodate its customers. In September 2004, it announced a dedicated customer communication system that corresponds directly with the wait-list customers, updating them every few months on the status of their order. This retail ordering system allows dealers to assign a customer's name to a specific vehicle prior to production, and then track it through the distribution process. It also prevents buyers from hanging out on multiple order lists, trying to score the first-available vehicle from several different dealers.

And if you're concerned about your current Lexus lease agreement expiring while you're waiting for your chance to make luxury hybrid history in your neighborhood, don't worry. Lexus will also be extending current leases by as much as 12 months to aid customers on the 400h order list. The Lexus RX 400h is expected to arrive in early spring 2005.

Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h Overview

The Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h is offered in the following submodels: RX 400h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

