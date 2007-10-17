Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h
Pros & Cons
- Efficient hybrid technology, quick acceleration, smooth ride, luxurious interior.
- Pricey, brake pedal feel difficult to judge, no third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though expensive, the 2008 Lexus RX 400h delivers impressive fuel economy and utility plus all the power, amenities and flawless build quality consumers have come to expect from Lexus.
Vehicle overview
When it debuted two years ago, the Lexus RX 400h marked the beginning of a new paradigm by introducing more efficient hybrid technology to the popular but highly consumptive luxury SUV segment. While more affordable hybrid utilities from Toyota and Ford have been around for several years and other larger upscale SUVs from Chrysler and GM are now joining the hybrid parade, the 2008 Lexus RX 400h remains the lone "green" entry in the midsize luxury utility class.
Using full-hybrid technology, the RX 400h's gasoline/electric powertrain can operate in gas-engine-only, electric-only or combination modes depending on conditions. The system combines a V6 engine with an electric motor-generator to drive the front wheels and stores its energy in a nickel metal hydride battery pack that fits inconspicuously under the vehicle's rear seat. (All-wheel-drive models feature an additional electric motor to drive the rear wheels.) These components work together seamlessly to generate up to 268 horsepower and 0-60-mph sprints in fewer than 8 seconds. During light acceleration or when coasting, the 400h saves fuel by running solely on battery power. It all adds up to acceleration similar to that of some V8-powered rivals while achieving the best fuel economy in the midsize luxury SUV class.
Of course, none of this comes cheap. A typically equipped 400h will cost close to $50,000, about $4,000 more than a similar RX 350. Even with gas above $3 a gallon, it will take many miles and years of driving to recoup the cost. And from a pure "save the planet" standpoint, buying a Prius still makes much more sense. That said, this is still one very likable vehicle. Quick, fuel efficient and luxurious, the RX 400h comes with a set of attributes that just about any luxury SUV buyer will find appealing.
Lexus RX 400h models
The 2008 Lexus RX 400h is a midsize luxury SUV available in front- or all-wheel-drive versions. It comes in one trim level with standard and optional equipment levels much like the RX 350. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, a power rear liftgate, 10-way power front seats, cloth upholstery, sliding and reclining second-row seats, dual-zone climate control, multifunction steering wheel controls, heated outside mirrors and eight-speaker premium audio with an in-dash six-CD changer.
Many popular optional features are available separately or in packaged groups, such as the Premium Package which includes leather trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver seat memory settings and a sunroof. A Premium Plus Package offers these items plus adaptive xenon headlights. Other RX 400h options include 18-inch wheels, a fantastic 11-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, a navigation system with back-up camera, a rear-seat entertainment system, satellite radio and specialized interior wood trim.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Lexus RX 400h hybrid combines a 3.3-liter gasoline V6 engine with electric motor-generators to power vehicle systems and the driving wheels. Front-wheel-drive models use two motor-generators -- one acting as a starter and the other providing motive force -- while the all-wheel-drive version adds a third electric motor to drive the rear wheels. Producing up to 268 horsepower and working through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT), Lexus claims the front-drive RX 400h can go from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds and an even quicker 7.3 seconds for all-wheel-drive models. Towing capacity is 3,500 pounds when properly equipped, same as the RX 350.
EPA-estimated fuel economy is superior to that achieved by gas-only V6 or V8 competitors. Rated at 27 mpg city and 24 mpg highway, the front-drive RX 400h is also as efficient (or more so) than many smaller four-cylinder sport utilities.
Safety
Standard RX 400h safety equipment includes front seat-mounted side airbags, a driver knee airbag and rollover-sensing front and rear head curtain side airbags. Antilock brakes, stability control and traction control are also included. Adaptive cruise control is available as an option, as is a rear back-up camera that's included with the optional navigation system. In government crash tests, the 2008 Lexus RX 400h scored a perfect five stars in frontal- and side-impact testing.
Driving
The 2008 Lexus RX 400h drives a lot like its gas-powered RX 350 sibling, delivering both a smooth ride and reasonably tight handling despite its extra weight (which is noticeable when changing directions at higher speeds). That smooth ride comes thanks to soft suspension tuning, which makes the RX feel a little too spongy for those who appreciate a more spirited driving experience. However, the electric motor at least offers peppy acceleration and quiet operation under normal driving conditions -- the 400h is capable of approaching 30 mph in electric mode alone, which is of great fuel-saving benefit in stop-and-go traffic. Under maximum acceleration, though, a substantial amount of engine noise is apparent as the hybrid system forces the relatively small V6 to work harder and rev all the way up to redline. One other downside is that many drivers find the RX 400h's brakes grabby and difficult to modulate.
Interior
The Lexus RX 400h is as sleek inside as it is outside, seating five in a streamlined and high-tech interior that boasts aluminum or wood trim, bright-ringed gauges and a high-resolution touchscreen that displays the hybrid powertrain's gas-electric power distribution. The 40/20/40-split rear seat folds, slides and reclines to optimize passenger comfort and cargo-carrying versatility. A standard power liftgate opens up to reveal more than 38 cubic feet of luggage space and approximately 85 cubic feet of maximum cargo room with the rear seats folded, both competitive numbers for its class. A third-row seat, a feature often found in this vehicle segment, isn't available.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lexus RX 400h.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Loved this car from the minute we bought it new. Nearing 80,000 miles and no complaints! Only some paint chips on door edges. Not buying a new one though. Don't like the new design and new screens. No more touch screens - uses a mouse! OMG! They went backwards!
I have had my RXh for 4 months and I love it, and I hate it. It is comfortable, safe, easy to drive, quiet, stunning Levinson audio system and more but mine has problems with the regeneration. My regeneration worked perfect until the battery pack showed fully charged. Ever since then the regen works about 60% of the time. Two dealers have looked at it and found nothing. Now I have video proof I will take in this week to see how they will ignore my issue. If you get 19-22 mpg in the city your regen is also not working well. When it is working and you drive responsibly you will get 27 in the city. The RXh is wonderful and smooth and safe, but I bought a hybrid and expect it to work.
My RX 400h has been the very best, most reliable vehicle I have owned; buying my first car in 1967. Gas mileage has been super, averaging 28.5 MPG since day one. it is solid, very comfortable, has lots of power and a joy to drive. I recommend this car to anyone who wants a quality, energy efficient hybrid!
I bought this used about a month ago with only about 60 K km. (less than 40K miles) on it. After much research I decided to use only REGULAR gas in it since it seems that Premium is more about performance than fuel economy. I'll probably throw in an additive every three months or so. Having driven it about 2500 km. (about 1500 miles), I'm averaging 8.6L / 100km. which is just over 27mpg. And that's on REGULAR Gas. My 2010 2.4L 4 cyl. Hyundai Santa Fe could not even begin to to approach these numbers. Couldn't be happier because I got a great deal on a car that was just inspected by Lexus and had all the brakes done by Lexus, and is practically new. My best vehicle ever!
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|26 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|27 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 400h a good car?
Is the Lexus RX 400h reliable?
Is the 2008 Lexus RX 400h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2008 Lexus RX 400h?
The least-expensive 2008 Lexus RX 400h is the 2008 Lexus RX 400h 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,080.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $43,480
- 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,080
What are the different models of Lexus RX 400h?
More about the 2008 Lexus RX 400h
Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h Overview
The Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h is offered in the following submodels: RX 400h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2008 Lexus RX 400h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Lexus RX 400h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 RX 400h 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 RX 400h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Lexus RX 400h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 RX 400h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2008 Lexus RX 400h?
Which 2008 Lexus RX 400hs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Lexus RX 400h for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2008 RX 400hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,363 and mileage as low as 116297 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2008 Lexus RX 400h.
Can't find a new 2008 Lexus RX 400hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RX 400h for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,816.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,852.
Should I lease or buy a 2008 Lexus RX 400h?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
