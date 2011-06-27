Estimated values
2010 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,378
|$15,636
|$17,755
|Clean
|$11,326
|$14,309
|$16,241
|Average
|$9,223
|$11,656
|$13,212
|Rough
|$7,120
|$9,003
|$10,183
Estimated values
2010 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,372
|$16,892
|$19,183
|Clean
|$12,236
|$15,459
|$17,547
|Average
|$9,963
|$12,593
|$14,274
|Rough
|$7,691
|$9,726
|$11,002
Estimated values
2010 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,655
|$15,833
|$17,904
|Clean
|$11,580
|$14,490
|$16,377
|Average
|$9,429
|$11,803
|$13,322
|Rough
|$7,279
|$9,117
|$10,268
Estimated values
2010 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,300
|$14,989
|$17,383
|Clean
|$10,340
|$13,717
|$15,900
|Average
|$8,419
|$11,174
|$12,935
|Rough
|$6,499
|$8,630
|$9,969