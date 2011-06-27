Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews

Buying Another IS 350 JoshY , 06/23/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Leased IS 350 for 4 years starting in 2006. Loved this car. Gave it back in expectations of moving to Mercedes or BMW. Test drove 328,335 and C class, and immediately missed my 350's acceleration. Can't beat its value for horsepower, handling, looks. Had no issues with it. Drove it 52,000 miles. Loved it just as much after 4 years.Awesome power yet handled very well for city driving. Would not recommend for tall people, I'm 5'10. Backseat is decent, but don't use. I'm buying either a '06, '07 again. Adding navi, bluetooth, heated/cooled seats in next one. Report Abuse

Best car we have ever owned! Thomas Bergschneider , 05/26/2018 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Being married for 41 years ,I normally get my wife a new car every 3 years. She loves this car so much she still drives it. Other than a battery and tires the car has not required anything but normal service and a couple of minor recalls. I have gotten 31mpg on the highway at 70 mph. The brakes are excellent and are original. When warranty service was required, my wife was always given a new car to use while service was being completed. I give this car a 10 out of 10 after 12 years of ownership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

MAJOR fun car, minor complaints tjp , 02/27/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I'm approaching my third year anniversary with my IS350, and it's still the best purchase I've ever made. Passengers still get in and say "wow". But after three years you realize there are a few little things that you would change if you could. Warning: What follows are complaints that in NO WAY would cause me to not buy another IS350. I love this car in every way, shape and form. I still pinch myself that I own a car this amazing. Okay, disclaimer over, read on...

Featuristic! LaMario , 10/18/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I was an Acura TL guy until I went to the Acura Dealership and they didn't have the TL I wanted. I saw an IS350 on the lot and when I checked it out, not even the Acura RL compared to the features of my IS350. I was amazed at this car when I first sat in one and it even had the Acura salesperson in awe. I also loved the Mercedes C and E Class but it is not as fun to drive as my IS350 and is a more complicated to use their features. My IS350 has a very quiet engine which makes for a smoother ride. Compared to other cars I've had or driven, my Lexus IS350 is very user friendly, stylish, fun to drive, and just plain AWESOME!