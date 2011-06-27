Used 2009 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews
Lexus .....still the best car I've ever owned
I'm now into the seventh year since I purchased this car used. I stilll maintain it as my Best. Ride quality, gas economy, handling...all 5 Stars. I still maintain it through Lexus and take their advice on most of their suggested maintenance. I purchased another Lexus two years ago , an 09 , RX 350. I just want to warn Lexus buyers to thoroughly query the Lexus dealer for all recall information on the car you're purchasing. I was not informed that my RX had a recall for dashboard cracking and at time of purchase, I was eligible to participate in the recall. I ended up incurring a considerable expense to replace the dashboard. I appealed to the dealer and Lexus corporate both of whom refused to listen to any compromise. I wouldn't hold this one experience against the Lexus Brand, as I still maintain they make a wonderful, very reliable car but nonetheless, buyer beware!
Lucky to be alive
My husband and I had matching ES 350's. My 2 boys and I were traveling in Washington DC one evening and were T-Boned by a guy going about 50 mph who ran a stop light. My ES 350 saved all 3 of us, it was amazing how the car took over, spun around and landed perfectly between the lines of the road and disengaged itself. The car was totaled but we all walked away. The police officer said we would have had a fatality if not for the safety of that car.
Great car sans the rattles
This is my second ES. The prior was an ES 330. The car is quiet in terms of road noise. Performance is great unless you are used to driving a high performance BMW. I';s easy to look down and see you are cruising at 80 thinking you are driving at 60. Interior materials are all high quality. I only have 2 complaints. First the sound system is sub-par for this class of vehicle. Second there is as persistant rattle in the sun-roof area that the dealer cannot seem to fix. There are also other bump related rattles that seem to develop during the first 20k miles.
Relentless Pursuit of Perfection
I was fortunate enough to find a 2009 Lexus ES 350 with 35,000 miles on it that was in mint condition.It is silky smooth and whisper quiet.I have no issues with the steering,and it handles well even around sharp curves.You have the feeling you are controlling a precision instrument. The biggest surprise is how fast it is.It has awsome passing power,and it is also fast off the line. My only minor critique on the car is that although the front seats are decently comfortable,there is room for improvement in that area.
Lexus Is The Way To Go!
I purchased my ES 350 a little over a year and a half ago, and to this day have no regrets. We have the fully loaded model in the Matador Red Mica color. The looks, the reliability, and the overall design are superb. This is our second Lexus. We also have a '94 GS 300 which has also been absolutely trouble-free. We'll always be a Lexus family.
