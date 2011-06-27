Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

2010 Range Rover Super Charged! Amazing! twedell3 , 11/29/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Owning a Range Rover was always something I hoped to do. It was worth the wait! I was a good girl and test drove other SUV's to make all the necessary comparisons ... but of course found that no other car compared! I bought it new and have had very little shop time. In just over 4 years ... A rear camera, brakes, oil changes. Mostly basic stuff. This ride is amazing inside and out. Paint and exterior styling stand out against the rest, and the interior is heaven. Luxurious and beautiful! Not to mention the power and smooth handling. Hard to believe it's weighs as much as it does. You would never know. I wouldn't trade it! Happy Customer! Report Abuse

Amazing ride, great car Jerry , 03/24/2018 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful One of the most comfortable vehicles ive ever driven. Holds the roads really well and has great traction. Plenty of power even from the naturally aspirated engine. Classic looks and plenty of capability. Only issue we’ve had is a water pump replacement. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Special car Tom d , 11/27/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my second RR and the 2010 model is a big step up in power and ride. Trips to distant hockey rinks are a joy. When you exit this car after a long trip you feel great because th ride is extraordinary. The power is simply amazing. Yes expect a few gremlins. We have had the back up camera replaced twice and I do think the bluetooth is relatively weak. This car is special. People who can afford this car can buy any SUV, don' t think they drive RR just for prestige. It is truly unlike any other! Report Abuse

Getting Most out of a Range Rover optimaldriver , 10/13/2014 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 30 of 37 people found this review helpful Our Range Rover has now provided 145,000 miles of worry free driving without a problem. The interior and exterior look as good as new despite being driven extensively in the snow and mud of Vermont. This go anywhere vehicle is quiet, luxurious and more dependable with much less maintenance than our previous Lexus. While appearing expensive, the Range Rover can easily do 200K or more miles without expensive repairs if driven with respect. I would recommend replacement of the original Ferodo brake pads and rotors with ventilated EBC pads and rotors. The cost is much less, they last much longer and performance is more linear. This is a spectacular vehicle, so do not listen to the people that say they are unreliable, This is our third Land Rover product and in all cases we reached 200K + miles without having any major issues. Warning: Once you get one you will never go back! Range Rover has the highest level of brand loyalty in the car industry. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse