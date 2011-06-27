  1. Home
Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$78,425
full time 4WDyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$78,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.2/496.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Torque375 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Luxury Interior Packageyes
Vision Assist Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$78,425
1 subwoofer(s)yes
720 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel w/ Wood Gear Knob (Late Availability)yes
Cherry Walnut Wood Trimyes
Audio System Upgradeyes
HD Digital Radioyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Jet Headliningyes
Climate Glass and 4-Zone A/Cyes
Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trimyes
Burr Walnut Wood Trimyes
Rear Seat Reclineyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$78,425
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,425
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room38.9 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5697 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1358 lbs.
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Length195.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width80.1 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Exterior Colors
  • Rimini Red Metallic
  • Bournville Metallic
  • Galway Green
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Alaska White
  • Stornoway Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black
  • Zermatt Silver Metallic
  • Buckingham Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet, leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Navy, leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Arabica, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Navy, premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Arabica, premium leather
  • Sand, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$78,425
255/55R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$78,425
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$78,425
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles