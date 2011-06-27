Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

The Dichotomy of Land Justin Woodall , 02/08/2016 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful You'll love it, & probably buy it, for the obvious reasons; style, class, comfort, luxury, utility, & the jealousy factor. But, in specific the leather, info touch screen, Harmon-Kardon stereo, & all options of the luxury interior package (an absolute must). You will grow to love the driveability, ride, & handling. If you have the guts to try it, being so expensive, the off road capability of the Range Rover is amazing. I sell ranches in Texas. I can sell properties that others can't in my Rover. Turn the suspension nob & lift the Rover 3 inches. It will now traverse the most challenging terrain with ease, & without feeling like it. It's the love child of a Jeep & a Mercedes sedan. You will HATE the repair bills! In 4 years or so, both front airbags failed (although, I love the feature) rendering it undriveable, a door handle broke, sun roof jammed, & the nav map stopped working (I just ejected the disc!). I suggest finding a expert Land Rover guy near you (NOT THE DEALER!). The dealer wanted $3k for each airbag, $1k for the door, $1k for Sun roof, & $500 for the nav map, that's $8,500! It still cost me $3k with my non-dealer guy. The 255 55 R19 tires are very expensive & the selection sucks. Also, it has the most expensive battery I've ever seen. Overall, the 2006 Range Rover HSE is an awesome vehicle. Just remember, if you buy one be prepared to drop $5k for repairs at anytime. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We were one of the lucky ones tjwat , 06/30/2012 42 of 44 people found this review helpful You read either glowing remarks or the worst. We were one of the lucky ones to get one of the best cars we have ever owned. My wife had owned every luxury car on the road, and the Range Rover has been one of her favorites. Car was originally returned under California 'Lemon Laws' for a continuing computer error the dealer couldn't solve. Land Rover took it back, fixed the problems (whatever that was) and we ended up with it. Now, with nearly 80K miles, it still drives and rides wonderfully. Very comfortable. We are looking into getting our next Range Rover.

2005 Range Rover Ash , 05/14/2005 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Owned this car for almost 3 months. My second of New Generation Range rover. Quality issues seems improved in comparison to the 2003. Luxury seating package made a huge difference in offering more comfort. New integrated phone system is a great feature and I just enjoy safer driving. Nav system is a great improvement. 2005 seems tighter than 2003. It's just a great SUV. I only wish it had more leg room in rear seat.

Overpriced Primal28 , 08/04/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I began having problems immediately after purchasing the vehicle. The most dangerous problem was the lunging and hesitation (dealership claims it was a software / programming issue). I have experienced near death 5 times now! The navigation, radio, blue tooth & voice recognition malfunctioned and some were never repaired, just disconnected by the dealership. The car was lemon-lawed (hauled off on a flatbed trailer 3 weeks ago) and I still have not received my settlement payment as Land Rover has conveniently misplaced the paperwork. I'm still making $1,000 a month car payments and riding a bicycle around town.