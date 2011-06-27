Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
So far it's been a joy!
Having owned my 50th anniversary Range Rover for 5 months and about 5,000 miles, I can't say how pleased I am so far. It's a joy to drive, rides like you're riding on air, and has given me absolutely no problems. I expected the worst after reading about all the problems Land Rovers have but can say that this vehicle is the most capable, fun car I've owned and I've owned everything from a 300ZX to an Infiniti. You feel like a king driving the Range Rover and the visibility is second to none. The only thing I don't like is the fuel economy, but is to be expected for such a heavy duty truck.
Hated it
owned for six years. It's been towed probably a dozen times with various different failures. Stranded me late at night or along the freeway at the most inoportune times. Very unreliable. Cupholders poorly placed..will not hold onto a beverage can around sharp turns. The seatbelts in the back are poor (one even broke). Difficult with child car seats. On a positive side, the leather has stayed very nice and it seems almost resistant to door dings (only one in 6 years)
Never buy any other SUV
My 1998 Range Rover is the perfect car for me. When you think performance you cannot think about handling because it can be alittle sluggish. However that sluggish ride is made up for by the vehicles incredible comfort. When you think performance for this vehicle you absoultely must think of limitless terrain that you can navigate through in this SUV. This vehicle is comfortable, it has an incredible sound system, it filters the air outside before it comes inside, it goed up and down by the push of a button, and is built like a tank. You cannot beat the quality of this car, and most importantly you cannot get more luxury for the money! It is an excellent value!
Traded my '98 4.6 after one year
I owned a '98 RR 4.6 (that I bought used w/36K miles on it) for one year. Gas mileage was awful--about 12 mpg. And about 6 months after I bought the RR, things started to go wrong. Nothing major, just the A/C control, two stereos, the sunroof, etc. There was a 2 month time period wherin the truck was taken for one repair or another at least once a week! I was without a stereo for most of that 2 months. And the 36,000 mile service cost me $1000. I traded the RR in 6 months before the warranty expired--by then I was just too apprehensive about owning a Land Rover w/o a warranty. Oh, & did I mention the high depreciation of Land Rovers?
love hate relationship
I have had my RR for 8 years. I really love the styling and look of the car. When running it's a fantastic car to drive and very comfortable. Problems have been numerous and a typical trip to the dealer is $1000+. Have replaced my air suspension system, car ran hot on me so I replaced the radiator, had to have my head gasket replaced ($9k) from running hot, heater core replaced twice. I typically keep a close eye on it and oil change regularly. It's a joy to drive if you have the $$'s to dish out or find a good cheaper mechanic.
