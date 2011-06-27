Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

So far it's been a joy! SRB , 02/19/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Having owned my 50th anniversary Range Rover for 5 months and about 5,000 miles, I can't say how pleased I am so far. It's a joy to drive, rides like you're riding on air, and has given me absolutely no problems. I expected the worst after reading about all the problems Land Rovers have but can say that this vehicle is the most capable, fun car I've owned and I've owned everything from a 300ZX to an Infiniti. You feel like a king driving the Range Rover and the visibility is second to none. The only thing I don't like is the fuel economy, but is to be expected for such a heavy duty truck. Report Abuse

Hated it Mitzim , 04/03/2004 owned for six years. It's been towed probably a dozen times with various different failures. Stranded me late at night or along the freeway at the most inoportune times. Very unreliable. Cupholders poorly placed..will not hold onto a beverage can around sharp turns. The seatbelts in the back are poor (one even broke). Difficult with child car seats. On a positive side, the leather has stayed very nice and it seems almost resistant to door dings (only one in 6 years)

Never buy any other SUV Dante LaTerra , 05/06/2007 My 1998 Range Rover is the perfect car for me. When you think performance you cannot think about handling because it can be alittle sluggish. However that sluggish ride is made up for by the vehicles incredible comfort. When you think performance for this vehicle you absoultely must think of limitless terrain that you can navigate through in this SUV. This vehicle is comfortable, it has an incredible sound system, it filters the air outside before it comes inside, it goed up and down by the push of a button, and is built like a tank. You cannot beat the quality of this car, and most importantly you cannot get more luxury for the money! It is an excellent value!

Traded my '98 4.6 after one year WoodyWW , 11/06/2002 I owned a '98 RR 4.6 (that I bought used w/36K miles on it) for one year. Gas mileage was awful--about 12 mpg. And about 6 months after I bought the RR, things started to go wrong. Nothing major, just the A/C control, two stereos, the sunroof, etc. There was a 2 month time period wherin the truck was taken for one repair or another at least once a week! I was without a stereo for most of that 2 months. And the 36,000 mile service cost me $1000. I traded the RR in 6 months before the warranty expired--by then I was just too apprehensive about owning a Land Rover w/o a warranty. Oh, & did I mention the high depreciation of Land Rovers?