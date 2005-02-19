Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

1,401 listings
Range Rover Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE

    84,709 miles

    $6,995

  • 1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB
    used

    1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB

    116,398 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,500

  • 2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    60,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

  • 2005 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Light Green
    used

    2005 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    102,652 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    98,781 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $1,198 Below Market
  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    90,402 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,291

  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    117,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,988

  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    105,883 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,991

  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    134,630 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    97,388 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,980

  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    80,504 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    141,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,800

  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    110,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,991

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB

    14,454 miles
    Great Deal

    $63,881

    $15,950 Below Market
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    6,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $69,400

    $16,884 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    18,034 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,966

    $8,385 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    20,176 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $58,995

    $12,337 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in White
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    8,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $96,995

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover

Overall Consumer Rating
4.3 19 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (26%)
So far it's been a joy!
SRB, 02/19/2005
Having owned my 50th anniversary Range Rover for 5 months and about 5,000 miles, I can't say how pleased I am so far. It's a joy to drive, rides like you're riding on air, and has given me absolutely no problems. I expected the worst after reading about all the problems Land Rovers have but can say that this vehicle is the most capable, fun car I've owned and I've owned everything from a 300ZX to an Infiniti. You feel like a king driving the Range Rover and the visibility is second to none. The only thing I don't like is the fuel economy, but is to be expected for such a heavy duty truck.
